Karaoke Resumes in Jakarta

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government will allow family karaoke places to operate during the implementation of PPKM level 1 in Jakarta, which covers 2-15th November 2021.
62 karaoke places that are considered to have met the requirements to be opened during this period.
The local government has also made guidelines, procedures, and requirements for visitors whilst visiting a karaoke place. All of these provisions are contained in the circular of the DKI Jakarta Provincial Tourism and Creative Economy Office number 291/SE/2021 concerning guidelines for the use of care to protect applications and the implementation of health protocols in the context of trials for opening family karaoke businesses for the period of PPKM Level 1 in DKI Jakarta Province.
The circular was signed by the Head of Tourism and Creative Economy of DKI Andhika Permata on 1st November 2021. The following are the complete requirements for visitors:
a. All visitors who enter the karaoke place must have been vaccinated against COVID-19, have a vaccine certificate listed on their PeduliLindungi account, and have their body temperature checked using calibrated medical devices.
b. The maximum duration in the singing room is three hours and all sessions must be booked online and confirmed with cashless payment.
c. Visitors must wear masks in accordance with health standards and follow strict health protocols.
d. Visitors who are sick with severe or mild symptoms cannot enter.
e. Visitors are allowed to order food and drinks and will be given a label for each visitor’s glass.
f. Maximum capacity of 25 percent of visitors will be enforced and the use of the singing room is limited to a maximum of 50 percent of all available.
Below are the 62 karaoke places open in Jakarta:
West Jakarta
- Ari Lasso Legend Style, Cengkareng
- DIVA Karaoke, Kalideres
- Diva Karaoke, Tegal Alur, Kalideres
- Diva Karaoke, Grogol-Petamburan
- Happy Puppy Karaoke, Kebon Jeruk
- Happy Puppy Karaoke, Cengkareng
- Masterpiece, Kembangan
- Masterpiece KTV Tanjung Duren, Grogol-Petamburan
- NAV Karaoke, Grogol, Petamburan
- The Voice Family Karaoke, Kedoya
- The Voice Family Mangga Besar, Taman Sari
- Glamz Celebrity KTV, Grogol-Petamburan
Central Jakarta
- DIVA Karaoke Mangga Besar, Sawah Besar
- DIVA Karaoke Salemba, Senen
- Family Karaoke Manekineko
- Grand Masterpiece Karaoke Sarinah, Menteng
- Happy Puppy Karaoke Mangga Besar, Sawah Besar
- Masterpiece Signature Family Karaoke Mangga Besar, Sawah Besar
- NAV Karaoke, Gambir
- T-REX Family Karaoke, Grand Indonesia
- VIVA Family Karaoke, Tanah Abang
East Jakarta
- Grand Charly Family Karaoke, TMII
- Inul Vista Buaran, Pulogadung
- Inul Vista Sentral Park, Pulogadung
- Inul Vista Cibubur, Pulogadung
- Inul Vista Kota Kasablanka, Pulogadung
- Inul Vista Kramat Jati, Pulogadung
- Inul Vista Kuningan, Pulogadung
- Masterpiece Karaoke, Duren Sawit
- Inul Vista Melawi, Pulogadung
- Inul Vista Pejaten, Pulogadung
- Inul Vista Plaza Semanggi, Pulogadung
- Inul Vista Pluit, Pulogadung
- Inul Vista Pondok Indah, Pulogadung
- Inul Vista Sarinah, Pulogadung
- Inul Vista Tebet, Pulogadung
- The Voice Family Karaoke Kalimalang, Duren Sawit
- The Voice Family, Jatinegara
- The Voice Family Karaoke Cijantung, Pasar Rebo
South Jakarta
- Ari Lasso The Leggend Family, Setia Budi
- DIVA Karaoke Tebet
- Happy Puppy Resto, Bar and Lounge, Setia Budi
- Happy Puppy Karaoke, Komplek Golden Plaza
- Happy Puppy Karaoke, Kebayoran Lama
- Happy Puppy Karaoke, Kemang
- Happy Puppy Karaoke, Mampang, Pancoran
- Masterpiece signature Family Karaoke, Duren Tiga
- Masterpiece Karaoke Tebet
- NAV Karaoke, Kebayoran Baru
- NAV Karaoke, Kebayoran Lama
- Princess Syahrini KTV, Pancoran
- D’Storm, Kebayoran Baru
North Jakarta
- Diva Family Karaoke, Kelapa Gading
- Happy Puppy Karaoke, Kelapa Gading
- Happy Puppy Karaoke Keluarga, Kelapa Gading
- Happy Puppy Karaoke, Pluit Mumi
- Masterpiece signature Family Karaoke, Kelapa Gading Timur
- Masterpiece signature Family Karaoke, PIK, Penjaringan
- NAV Karaoke, Kelapa Gading
- NAV Karaoke, Kelapa Gading
- NAV Karaoke, Kelapa Gading
- Vokal KTV, Tanjung Priok