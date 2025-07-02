NOTTE: A Slower Kind of Night in Uluwatu

A quiet bar that listens before it pours.

It’s not about theatrics. There’s no overwhelming menu or blaring music. Just a small, classic space with dim lighting, vintage Italian touches, and the mellow sound of jazz and blues in the background. It feels like the kind of bar you’d stumble upon in Ginza, Tokyo — warm, understated, and welcoming.

NOTTE is a quiet bar made for people who aren’t in a rush. Tucked away in Uluwatu, it offers something simple yet rare: space to pause, enjoy genuine conversation, and sip a drink crafted with care.

The concept draws inspiration from slow coffee bars, where each cup is brewed with attention. At NOTTE, the same principle applies to cocktails. Guests are invited to sit down, share how they’re feeling or what they fancy, and the bartender creates a drink based on that, one at a time, without shortcuts.

Behind the bar is Head Bartender Taketo Utsunomiya, who brings quiet precision to every pour. While guests can choose from a selection of classics or house signatures, many opt for a custom cocktail tailored to their mood or preferences. Every ingredient is introduced, every step considered.

“The idea was to create a bar that feels like a gentle light at night,” says Taketo. “Somewhere people can come to unwind after a long day in the sun.”

The name NOTTE was chosen to evoke the calm and comfort of night. The lighting is low, the pace is unhurried, and the space invites you to linger. There are no DJs or live performances — just a room that allows the drink and the moment to speak for themselves.

Since opening, NOTTE has welcomed a mix of locals, travellers, and industry friends seeking something more grounded than the usual Bali nightlife. It’s not just about what’s in the glass, but the feeling that surrounds it.

There are no major events planned for now. The team is focused on refining the experience and staying true to their pace. Collaborations may happen in time, but only if they suit the spirit of the space.

NOTTE isn’t chasing trends or volume. It’s for those who appreciate something quieter and more intentional: a good drink, a relaxed space, and time to savour the night.

Find NOTTE in Uluwatu.

Instagram: @notte.bali