10th Anniversary El Asador Kemang Promotion

Halal Bihalal with El Asador Mix Parillas IDR 350.000++ 

The Mix Parillas Promotion consists of:

  • Flank: 250gr
  • Rib Finger: 250gr
  • Grilled Chicken: 250gr
  • Chorizo: 250gr
  • Iced Tea for four people

*This platter can be shared with up to 4 pax

*Can not be combined with other promotions

*Valid on Saturday-Sunday from 3-5 pm

*Valid until 7th May 2023

El Asador 10th Anniversary – Meat Promotion
El Asador Mix Parillas
El Asador Mix Parillas

Get 50% Disc of Mix Parillas Only IDR 275.000++

Terms & Conditions:

  • Valid on Monday – Friday from 12-3 pm
  • Mix Parillas can be shared with up to 4 pax
  • Can not be combined with other promotions
  • Valid until 31st May 2023
Tomahawk Promo
Meat Promotion – Tomahawk

Tomahawk Promo IDR 75.000++/100gr 

Terms & Conditions:

  • Valid on Saturday-Sunday from 12-3 pm
  • Can not be combined with other promotions
  • Valid until 31st May 2023
El Asador 10th Anniversary – Happy Hour Promotion
  • Nachos Large and Iced Tea for four people Only Rp79,000++ / person
  • Burger and Iced Tea Only Rp 49,000++
Happy Hour Promotion
Happy Hour Promotion

Terms & Conditions:

  • Valid on Monday-Friday from 3-5 pm
  • Can not be combined with other promotions
  • Valid until 31st May 2023

