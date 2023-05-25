10th Anniversary El Asador Kemang Promotion

Halal Bihalal with El Asador Mix Parillas IDR 350.000++
The Mix Parillas Promotion consists of:
- Flank: 250gr
- Rib Finger: 250gr
- Grilled Chicken: 250gr
- Chorizo: 250gr
- Iced Tea for four people
*This platter can be shared with up to 4 pax
*Can not be combined with other promotions
*Valid on Saturday-Sunday from 3-5 pm
*Valid until 7th May 2023
El Asador 10th Anniversary – Meat Promotion
Get 50% Disc of Mix Parillas Only IDR 275.000++
Terms & Conditions:
- Valid on Monday – Friday from 12-3 pm
- Mix Parillas can be shared with up to 4 pax
- Can not be combined with other promotions
- Valid until 31st May 2023
Tomahawk Promo IDR 75.000++/100gr
Terms & Conditions:
- Valid on Saturday-Sunday from 12-3 pm
- Can not be combined with other promotions
- Valid until 31st May 2023
El Asador 10th Anniversary – Happy Hour Promotion
- Nachos Large and Iced Tea for four people Only Rp79,000++ / person
- Burger and Iced Tea Only Rp 49,000++
Terms & Conditions:
- Valid on Monday-Friday from 3-5 pm
- Can not be combined with other promotions
- Valid until 31st May 2023