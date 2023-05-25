10th Anniversary El Asador Kemang Promotion

Halal Bihalal with El Asador Mix Parillas IDR 350.000++

The Mix Parillas Promotion consists of:

Flank: 250gr

Rib Finger: 250gr

Grilled Chicken: 250gr

Chorizo: 250gr

Iced Tea for four people

*This platter can be shared with up to 4 pax

*Can not be combined with other promotions

*Valid on Saturday-Sunday from 3-5 pm

*Valid until 7th May 2023

El Asador 10th Anniversary – Meat Promotion

Get 50% Disc of Mix Parillas Only IDR 275.000++

Terms & Conditions:

Valid on Monday – Friday from 12-3 pm

Mix Parillas can be shared with up to 4 pax

Can not be combined with other promotions

Valid until 31st May 2023

Tomahawk Promo IDR 75.000++/100gr

Terms & Conditions:

Valid on Saturday-Sunday from 12-3 pm

Can not be combined with other promotions

Valid until 31st May 2023

El Asador 10th Anniversary – Happy Hour Promotion

Nachos Large and Iced Tea for four people Only Rp79,000++ / person

Burger and Iced Tea Only Rp 49,000++

Terms & Conditions: