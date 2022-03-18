Iftar Experiences at Grand Hyatt Jakarta

Grand Hyatt Jakarta welcomes Ramadhan with exciting iftar experiences.

The newly renovated Grand Lobby also presents a live gambus-music performance and a Ramadhan painting by Hadiprana Design.

Sunset Iftar at The Residence OnFive offers unique semi-outdoor dining on the fifth floor overlooking a stunning sunset view. The wide array of Indonesian buffet comprises regional specialties from Java, Bali and Sulawesi, such as kambing guling, bebek palekko, ayam betutu, gudeg Yogya and many more. Equally tempting are local and Middle Eastern desserts, from serabi Solo to baklava.

Guests can slake their thirst with Ramadhan-themed beverages, including Turkish sand coffee, date milk, and fresh coconuts amongst others. Sunset Iftar at The Residence OnFive is available for reservations at Rp488,000 nett per person.

Meanwhile, Grand Café on the lobby level features a made-to-order iftar buffet straight from the five live-cooking stations. Indonesian favourites—gado-gado, sate and mie ayam, for instance—are freshly cooked and served. Guests can also break their fast together on the snug balcony overviewing the iconic landmark the HI Roundabout. The iftar buffet at Grand Café is priced at Rp488,000 nett per person for reservations from 6pm, and Rp388,000 nett per person from 8pm onwards.

Aside from buffet options, Poolside Restaurant prepares a special iftar set at Rp299,000 nett per person. Family and friends can then indulge in a more intimate moment by the salt-chlorinated lagoon pool and lush Balinese garden on the fifth floor. They may alternatively take advantage of the Ramadhan room package, where an overnight stay in the newly renovated rooms and suites, inclusive of iftar and suhoor, starts from Rp4 million nett per room.

Please contact Grand Hyatt Jakarta at +62 21 2992 1234, WhatsApp at +62 815 913 1234 or email [email protected] for more information or to make reservations.