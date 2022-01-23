Grand Hyatt Jakarta Celebrates the Year of Water Tiger

Grand Hyatt Jakarta welcomes the Year of Water Tiger with various promotions, from special dining experiences to Chinese New Year hampers.

Its newly renovated Grand Lobby by the House of Hadiprana shows a colourful oriental decor surrounding a thematic Tiger painting in the cascading atrium lobby.

Moreover, Grand Café offers a tantalising buffet for families to gather on 31st January and 1st February, starting from Rp688,000++ per person. Meanwhile, C’s Steak & Seafood whips up a tasty Chinese set menu worth Rp988,000 nett per person and the prosperity toss Yu Sheng at Rp508,000 nett per person.

Selections of delightful hampers personally prepared by Grand Hyatt Jakarta’s chefs are available as gifts to family, friends, and colleagues. Starting from Rp888,000 nett, the hampers are filled with mouth-watering delicacies, such as nian gao, mahjong pralines, fortune cookies, and many more.

Discover more gift ideas from the retail corners at La Moda – by Hyatt and Grand Café that display a delicious array of Lunar New Year cakes, home-baked cookies and premium beverages.

Please contact Grand Hyatt Jakarta at +62 21 2992 1488, WhatsApp at +62 815 913 1234 or e-mail [email protected] to place your orders or get more details.