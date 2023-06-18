Dragon Boat Festival in Style with “The Lion Treats”

Get ready to ride the waves of flavour and indulge in a lifestyle experience like no other at Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort‘s Lion X Restaurant.

As the Dragon Boat Festival approaches, guests are invited to embark on a culinary adventure that combines tradition with a modern twist. Available only from 9th to 29th June 2023. Elevating this ancient festival to new heights, “The Lion Treats” presents three tantalising options that reflect the spirit of the Dragon Boat Festival.

Beijing Roasted Duck Glutinous Rice Dumpling

Succulent roasted duck, earthy black mushrooms, delicate dried chestnuts, and a surprise of salted egg yolk dance together in perfect harmony. The prices start from:

1 pc Rp104,000++

2 pcs Rp186,000++

4 pcs Rp306,000++

6 Pcs Rp388,000++

Grandmother Secret Recipe Braised Pork Belly Glutinous Rice Dumpling

Discover the essence of tradition with tender braised pork belly, fragrant black mushrooms, roasted peanuts, and a hidden treasure of salted egg yolk. The prices start from:

1 pc Rp138,000++

2 pcs Rp241,000++

4 pcs Rp416,000++

6 Pcs Rp503,000++

Classic XO Mushroom Glutinous Rice Dumpling

Delight in the umami-rich flavours of XO mushroom sauce, succulent chicken meat, hearty black mushrooms, toasted chestnuts, and a delightful burst of salted egg yolk. The prices start from:

1 pc IDR 96,000++

2 pcs IDR 166,000++

4 pcs IDR 286,000++

6 Pcs IDR 345,688++

To join this exhilarating celebration, secure your place by contacting us at [email protected] or WhatsApp at +62 81138205490.

