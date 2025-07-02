Indonesia Ranked 7th for Best Cuisine in the World According to ‘TasteAtlas’

Indonesian cuisine has secured a place among TasteAtlas’ list of “100 Best Cuisines in the World”, with six Indonesian cities also listed in the platform’s list of “100 Best Food Cities in the World”.

TasteAtlas, an international platform for traditional and global food guides, has ranked Indonesia 7th on its list of the “100 Best Cuisines in the World” for the 2024–2025 period. The TasteAtlas ranking is based on thousands of reviews and ratings from users around the world, evaluating the authenticity, flavour, and uniqueness of each country’s traditional dishes.

Among the 100 countries featured, Indonesia achieved a score of 4.48, based on 477,287 verified ratings for 15,478 traditional dishes from across the globe. According to a post uploaded on TasteAtlas’ official Instagram page on Tuesday, the 1st of July, this position places Indonesia ahead of countries such as Japan, China, France, South Korea, and the United States.

Several Indonesian dishes also received high individual ratings from TasteAtlas, including:

Fried shallots — 4.8

Siomay — 4.7

Nasi Padang — 4.7

Soto Betawi — 4.7

Batagor — 4.6

Sate Kambing — 4.6

Nasi Campur (Mixed rice) — 4.6

Sambal Goreng — 4.6

Madura Satay — 4.6

Crab with Padang sauce — 4.6

Rendang — 4.5

Perkedel — 4.5

Nasi Goreng (Fried rice) — 4.5

Fried bananas — 4.5

In addition, six Indonesian cities have been included in TasteAtlas’ list of “100 Best Food Cities in the World” for the 2024–2025 period.

The six cities are: