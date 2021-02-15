Raffles Jakarta Presents Charcoal by TDR

The Dining Room at Raffles Jakarta presents its charcoal-inspired dining experience for a limited time only.

Charcoal by TDR is an open kitchen concept serving charcoal-grilled flavours and smoky cocktails at a spacious seating overlooking the city skyline, following the latest ALLSafe health and safety standards.

Argentinian Executive Chef Matias Ayala created the menu, in which he uses different charcoals to bring out the best flavours of premium meats, seafood and vegetables. Premium Dry Age Wagyu Striploin, Kogi Age Rib Eye and 48-hours Angus Beef are just some of the premium meats taken to a new level by being grilled on the charcoal “Josper” grill.

Expect a leisurely Charcoal Brunch every Sunday at 11:30am at Raffles Club. Raffles Club adds a new dimension to the guest experience. Located on the private access 12th floor, it is an exclusive sanctuary in the heart of the city, redefining luxury for the well-travelled guests staying in Jakarta.

The brunch concept is a family-style Charcoal by TDR set menu, starting with a fine selection of eggs and appetizer that includes Kogi beefsteak with egg along and Yukhoe Korean Tuna Tartare, along with the restaurant’s lavish array of the main entrée such as Charcoal classic smoked ricotta tortellini and 48-hour sous vide wagyu beef with tableside service.

The menu is paired with smoky concoctions such as the “Carbontini” using charcoal smoked vodka and the “Wagyu Old Fashioned” which features a wagyu infused bourbon.

Charcoal by TDR is a limited time pop-up experience available from February to March 2021 opening every Wednesday to Saturday for dinner from 6pm until late. Advanced reservation is required as limited seats are available.

Please Whatsapp +62 855 8155 888 or call at (+62) 21 2988 0888 or email [email protected] to make your reservation.