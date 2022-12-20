Unveiling the Festive Season at The Dharmawangsa Jakarta

The Dharmawangsa Jakarta has appetising and irresistible festive fares for you and your dearest ones to experience.

Christmas Celebrations

Savour the flavours of the season with a special buffet menu at Jakarta & The Courtyard featuring the traditional Christmas turkey, herb-crusted rack of lamb, roasted US prime OP ribs, pan-seared foie gras, and raclette cheese. Executive Chef Emmanuel Julio has also included some of The Dharmawangsa Jakarta’s most popular dishes from the brunch menu such as seafood tower on ice, caviar, cheese and charcuterie selections, barbecue and grill, as well as Japanese, Chinese, and Italian stations. The delightful dessert spread features a crêpe suzette and festive berries flambé live station, a “Christmas Tree” brimming with festive pastries, the classic Bûche de Noël, and a delectable array of French gâteaux and chocolate pralines.

The Christmas Eve dinner at Jakarta & The Courtyard from 6-9pm is priced at Rp895,000 ++ per adult and Rp495,000 ++ per kid aged 4-11. Moreover, the Christmas Day brunch from 11:30am-3pm is priced at Rp895,000 ++ per person and Rp495,000 ++ per kid aged 4-11.

New Year Festivities

Celebrate the end of the year in the convivial ambience of Jakarta & The Courtyard with The Dharmawangsa Jakarta’s special New Year’s Eve dinner and New Year’s brunch, featuring a sumptuous buffet spread selection of exquisite dishes, including a range of assorted cheese and charcuterie, sushi and sashimi, foie gras, prime quality steak, freshly grilled seafood and lobster, and an array of decadent French pastries.

Ring in the New Year at Jakarta & The Courtyard offers Wine with Whisky & Cigar Night. Here are selections of light bites for a festive countdown accompanied by live music.

The New Year’s Eve dinner from 6-9:30pm is priced at Rp895,000 ++ per adult and Rp495,000 ++ per kid aged 4-11. The Wine, Whisky & Cigar Night New Year countdown from 10pm-12:30pm is priced at Rp495,000 ++ per person. Spend the next day from 11:30am-3pm worth Rp895,000 ++ per person and Rp495,000 ++ per kid aged 4-11.

Festive Hampers

The year-end holidays mark the season of giving. The Dharmawangsa Jakarta’s signature Christmas hampers collection, brimming with seasonal delights from selections of classic cookies to traditional Christmas-themed cakes is accompanied by the hotel’s signature tea or coffee. Three options are available: Star Hampers, Joyful Hampers and Classic Hampers, starting from Rp1,188,000 nett.

Festive Room Offer

Unwind in the serene setting and stay in spacious accommodation with private balconies during the holiday with an exclusive offer starting from Rp3,490,000++ per room per night in an Executive Room, inclusive of daily breakfast and F&B credit value of up to Rp1 million nett. Stay for a minimum of two nights over 31st December 2022.

Please contact F&B Reservations at +62-811-1025-999 or Room Reservations at +62-811-9629-225 for bookings.