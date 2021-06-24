Thursday, 24 June 2021

Grand Summer Afternoon Tea Time at Grand Hyatt Bali

Grand Hyatt Bali
Grand Summer Afternoon Tea Time at Grand Hyatt Bali

Summer – the most enticing season of the year.

The shimmering sun, the sultry sand and the seductive sea are enough to ignite the playful spirit in us. To embrace this exuberant season, Grand Hyatt Bali invites you to enjoy the renowned afternoon tea experience.

From 21st June to 31st July 2021, the tantalising three-course afternoon tea set will be available at Veranda Lounge & Bar. The highlights of the three-course set include:

• Savoury items to start: artisan burrata and tomato taco, prawn and avocado toast, duck and sweet potato curry puff, summer vegetable bun and vegetable crackers with special dip.

• Sweet items to sweeten: pineapple-green tea layer cake, seasonal berry-dark chocolate choux, vanilla and coconut sugar crème brûlée, chocolate mousse with raspberry gel, tropical fruits as well as chocolate pops

Sorbet

• Fresh berry yoghurt and tangerine-coconut jelly with cashew nut sorbet.

To complement your summer day, take a sip of the special fruit granita selection whilst being mesmerised by the charming Nusa Dua coastline view.

Fruit Granita

The Grand Summer Afternoon Tea is available at 2-5pm and is priced at Rp260,000++ per couple or Rp850,000++ per couple including 375ml Louis Roederer Champagne.

Hot or cold beverages

In addition, Grand Hyatt Bali is also in collaboration with selected local brands that add brilliant hues to this afternoon tea experience, including HAS Chocolate, Tanamera, SAVIS Tea and Du Anyam.

Please contact +62 361 77 1234 or email [email protected] to make your reservations.

