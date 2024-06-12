Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Indonesia Expat
Featured Food & Drink

Colonial Charm in the Heart of Jakarta: The Back Room Bar at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

by Indonesia Expat
Colonial Charm in the Heart of Jakarta: The Back Room Bar at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia
Colonial Charm in the Heart of Jakarta: The Back Room Bar at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Discover Tranquillity and Elegance at The Back Room, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia’s Premier Bar and Lounge.

Nestled within the heart of Jakarta, The Back Room at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia invites you to sink into its plush seating and laid-back setting. Located on the ground floor of the hotel, The Back Room offers an intimate and sophisticated atmosphere, providing a serene escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

The Back Room is a modern and elegant reinterpretation of a traditional colonial club in Jakarta, making it the perfect place for savouring handcrafted cocktails, exploring an extensive list of whiskies from around the world, and indulging in gourmet food offerings.

Taste the Delightful Cocktails
Taste the Delightful Cocktails

The bar’s expert mixologists are ready to craft unique and delightful cocktails that cater to every palate. For those who appreciate the finer things in life, The Back Room also offers a selection of fine cigars. The bar’s well-curated cigar collection complements the sophisticated setting, providing a complete experience for cigar enthusiasts.

Every Tuesday, unwind with live music performances from 8 PM to 11 PM. Let the soothing melodies transport you away from the city’s hustle and bustle, enhancing your experience at The Back Room.

The Back Room Bar
The Back Room Bar

For more information and reservations, please contact:

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia
The Back Room Bar

Related posts

Schools to Gradually Reopen, Phases Confirmed

Indonesia Expat

Children with Dual Citizenship Can Apply for Indonesian Citizenship Until 31st May 2024

Indonesia Expat

Usmar Ismail, the Father of Modern Indonesian Cinema

Donny Syofyan

Facebook Reps to Discuss Fake News in Indonesia Visit

Indonesia Expat

Archipelago International Launches New and Exciting F&B Program ‘Archipelago Black Box Battle’ at Harper MT Haryono

Indonesia Expat

Kemayoran Athlete Emergency Hospital Occupancy Continues to Decrease

Indonesia Expat