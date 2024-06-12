Colonial Charm in the Heart of Jakarta: The Back Room Bar at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Discover Tranquillity and Elegance at The Back Room, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia’s Premier Bar and Lounge.

Nestled within the heart of Jakarta, The Back Room at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia invites you to sink into its plush seating and laid-back setting. Located on the ground floor of the hotel, The Back Room offers an intimate and sophisticated atmosphere, providing a serene escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

The Back Room is a modern and elegant reinterpretation of a traditional colonial club in Jakarta, making it the perfect place for savouring handcrafted cocktails, exploring an extensive list of whiskies from around the world, and indulging in gourmet food offerings.

The bar’s expert mixologists are ready to craft unique and delightful cocktails that cater to every palate. For those who appreciate the finer things in life, The Back Room also offers a selection of fine cigars. The bar’s well-curated cigar collection complements the sophisticated setting, providing a complete experience for cigar enthusiasts.

Every Tuesday, unwind with live music performances from 8 PM to 11 PM. Let the soothing melodies transport you away from the city’s hustle and bustle, enhancing your experience at The Back Room.

For more information and reservations, please contact:

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Phone: +62 21 3192 1111

WhatsApp: +62 815 1588 2360

Instagram: @pullmanjakartaindo

Email: [email protected]

The Back Room Bar