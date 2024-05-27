Weekend Brunch at Sana Sini Restaurant, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Going for brunch is a delightful treat, especially when it is a weekend affair.

Sana Sini Restaurant at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia offers a lavish culinary journey every Saturday and Sunday. Known for its exquisite fusion of cultures and cuisines, Sana Sini provides the perfect setting for an unforgettable weekend brunch with your family, friends, and loved ones.

Featuring four buffets and cooking stations that showcase European and Asian cuisine, the restaurant tempts diners into a culinary tour with its variety of theatre kitchens. Diners will find a roast and carving corner, as well as popular, lively gourmet stations alongside European and Asian spreads.

Saturday Brunch is priced at Rp548,000++ per person. Savour diverse cuisines from Western, Chinese, Japanese, and Indonesian specialities. Don’t forget to save room for a sophisticated dessert section perfect for sweet enthusiasts.

Elevate your brunch experience with the Magical Sunday Brunch, priced at Rp588,000++ per person. Indulge in a fresh seafood selection, where guests can request live cooking to suit their preferences, ensuring a personalised dining experience. Enjoy live music, children’s activities, and the mesmerising performances of a street magician. For an extra touch of weekend indulgence, delight in free-flow wine and sparkling wine at Rp1,028,000++ per person.

For More Information and Reservations:

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia