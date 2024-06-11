Celebrate Jakarta’s 498 Anniversary with the Betawi Festival at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

In honour of Jakarta’s 498th Anniversary, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia is hosting the “Betawi Festival,” a week-long culinary extravaganza from 18th to 23rd June 2024, at the award-winning Sana Sini Restaurant.

Betawi Festival is a tribute to the rich culinary and cultural heritage of the indigenous Betawi people. The talented culinary team at Sana Sini has meticulously crafted an array of authentic Betawi dishes, showcased at live cooking and buffet stations. Guests are invited to savour classic Betawi flavours with dishes such as Nasi Ulam, Semur Jengkol, Gabus Pucung, Soto Betawi, Soto Tangkar, Kerak Telur, and Ketan Susu Kemayoran, among many other mouth-watering options.

The culinary journey does not end there. The dessert section offers nostalgic Betawi snacks like Roti Gambang, Roti Buaya, and Kue Pancong, while the beverage section features the traditional Betawi drink, Bir Pletok. Each bite and sip promises to transport guests back to the vibrant streets of old Jakarta, providing a delightful experience that captures the essence and history of Betawi cuisine.

The Betawi Festival is designed to offer a rich and immersive dining experience, starting at Rp460,000++ per person. The highlight of the festival is the special Betawi Brunch on the 22nd and the 23rd of June 2024, priced at Rp698,000++ per person, featuring live entertainment to enhance your dining experience.

For more information and reservations:

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia