A Joyful Easter Sunday Brunch Awaits at Café Gran Via, Gran Meliá Jakarta

Celebrate Easter in style with a lavish Sunday brunch at Gran Meliá Jakarta, complete with gourmet cuisine, festive family fun, and engaging activities for children.

This Easter, enjoy a delightful Sunday Easter Brunch at Café Gran Via, Gran Meliá Jakarta—where culinary excellence meets festive family fun. On Sunday, 20th of April 2025, from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM, indulge in an opulent all-you-can-eat dining experience featuring a world-class selection of international flavours, priced at Rp638,000++ per person.

Embark on a gastronomic journey with an exquisite array of dishes from around the world, including premium seafood, succulent roasts, authentic Indonesian, Western, Asian, and Indian delicacies, handcrafted desserts, and much more—carefully curated to delight even the most discerning palates. To elevate the experience, MeliaRewards members and selected bank partners can enjoy an exclusive 20% discount.

Adding to the excitement, children will be thrilled with a variety of engaging Easter activities, including an Easter Egg Hunt, Bead Making, Face Painting, Magic Show, Castle Balloon Play Area, and more.

For children aged 5 and above, a special Easter Decorating Class will be held at the Lobby Lounge for Rp350,000++ per participant—a perfect opportunity to spark their creativity and create lasting holiday memories.

For reservations and further information, don’t hesitate to contact +62 21 526 8080, WhatsApp +62 811 8890 712, or email fb.marketing@granmeliajakarta.com.

Don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate Easter in style at Gran Meliá Jakarta. Join Gran Meliá Jakarta for an unforgettable brunch experience filled with culinary delights and family-friendly fun!