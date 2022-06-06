Earthquake Rocks Karangasem Monday Morning

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale rocked Karangasem Regency, Bali and its surroundings on Monday 6th June 2022 at 5:41 am WITA.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency of Bali province, the epicentre of the earthquake was 13 km southeast of Karangasem, at the coordinates of 8.35 South Latitude, 115.64 East Longitude, and the depth of the epicentre was 236 km.

“The earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 was not felt since the earthquake was only of a small magnitude. There might not be another earthquake,” said Trisna Malia, Staff of the Regional III Earthquake Centre on Monday.

Even though it was in the land area of ​​Karangasem, the tremors were only felt for a few seconds because the epicentre was deep in the ground.

Until now, there have been no reports of damage caused by this earthquake.