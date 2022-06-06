Bikini Party at Depok Luxury House Raided and Disbanded

Police have confirmed that a bikini party was held at a luxury house in a residential complex in Depok, West Java, which was raided and disbanded over the weekend.

“It’s true that there was a bikini party on Sunday morning in Depok, in one of the housing estates in Pesona Khayangan,” said Head of Public Relations of Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police, Chief Commissioner Endra Zulpan, to reporters on Monday 6th June 2022.

Zulpan explained that the police received information that the bikini party was attended by around 200 people, most of whom were young adults. The police immediately went to the location and disbanded the party.

“This activity did not have a permit from the police, so we broke up the event,” he said.

Zulpan explained that, although the event was held in a residential area, the party’s organiser still had to get a permit from authorities. Moreover, the number of participants was quite large.

“It’s like an event organiser holding an event. It interferes with the interests of the surrounding community,” he added.

Party goers had to pay an entrance fee that ranged from Rp300,00 to Rp8 million within various classes or categories of tickets, according to the Head of Criminal Investigation Unit of the Depok Metropolitan Police, Adjunct Police Commissioner Yogen Heroes Baruno on Monday. For example, those who had bought VIP tickets received a bonus of a number of bottles of alcohol.

“There were various kinds of participants, some from outside Jakarta,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the owner of the house that was used as the location for the bikini party, Baruno did not comment. He only noted that, from the information he received, the house wasn’t usually occupied and was often rented out.

“It is usually rented out for activities such as school gatherings, then gatherings like that,” he added.

Baruno admitted that the bikini party was not the first one to be held in the Depok area. Three had previously been discovered in Cinere, Sawangan, and Bojongsari.

Police conducted urine tests and all party goers tested negative for drugs. They also found 10 boxes of unopened contraceptives although no one claimed to be the owner of the items.

Regarding the alleged sex party at the event, Baruno could not confirm it due to the investigation process related is now carried out by the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police.