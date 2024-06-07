Yana Nuraga of ARTOTEL Gelora Senayan Jakarta Discusses Navigating Change and Bringing Significant Impact to the City

There’s a new hotel in town! And its general manager is here to share some details.

As the newly iconic Hotel Century Jakarta was transformed into ARTOTEL Gelora Senayan – Jakarta, Indonesia Expat had a chance to get to know its newly appointed General Manager, Yana Nuraga, as the latter shared about his thrilling experience managing hotels in Houston, Texas, his appointment as the General Manager of ARTOTEL Gelora Senayan – Jakarta, his philosophy for navigating change as a leader, and why he regards his new team as his family as well.

Hi, Yana. Let’s get started with the easiest question. What can you tell us about yourself?

I was born and grew up in Bandung and spent 18 years in the USA from 1990 to 2008. Graduated from Houston Community College, Texas which is focusing on Hotel and Restaurant Management in 2000.

What was it about hospitality that convinced you that the sector was your ultimate calling in life?

I started my career in hospitality in 1990. Hospitality is ingrained in me, it’s like second nature. Because hospitality isn’t something you learn; it’s about passion. Hospitality skills can be learned, but if it’s not whole-heartedly, it won’t suffice. I’ve been dealing closely with this industry for more than 30 years. It’s not just a career or a means of living; it’s because I love what I do.

I also noticed that you spent a great deal of time working in hotels in Houston, Texas (i.e. La Quinta Houston, The Westin Oaks Houston, Sheraton Houston). What was that experience like? And what did you learn the most during those formative years?

I began my career as a front desk at La Quinta, Houston Suites Galleria. After two months, I was transferred to night audit, which was advantageous for me as I could work full-time while studying. At the time, I was also studying hotel management at the Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership.

After six months, I was promoted to Assistant General Manager, replacing the previous assistant General Manager who was unperformed well in his position. I was approached by the auditor also the General Manager who offered me a direct promotion from night audit to Assistant General Manager. I spent almost four months in this role. Then, I was appointed as General Manager, specifically as General Manager Reliever.

After that, I was assigned to another property near the airport, still within the same group. When I managed that property, we achieved the best-balanced scorecard and quality control score. After that, it became a benchmark for 17 hotels in that region. In 2003, I was summoned by the Westin Galleria properties and a Westin Oaks Hotel. As a result, I handled operations for nearly 1,000 rooms in two hotels. I was there for almost four years, from 2003 until 2007. Then, I was reassigned to Sheraton Brookhollow as Hotel Manager.

From your perspective, what is the difference between the hospitality operations in Jakarta and the hospitality operations in Houston?

When it comes to overseas and developed country, especially for ‘the United States’, everything is fast-paced. Especially, when it comes to genuine sincerity in hospitality, teamwork prevails. Indeed, when it comes to hotels, if we look at luxury alone, there are plenty of luxury products, but their prices are nonetheless affordable. Meanwhile, Indonesia always has a hidden treasure to explore. Indonesia is an exotic country; luxury is not about building a hotel in the city centre. But luxury also could be found somewhere in the middle of an island.

Considering you have been in this industry for more than two decades, what do you think is the definition of a ‘good hotelier’?

Good hoteliers always focus on the product, genuine service, and sincerity of staff. They also must show sympathy and engage with all the guests. Such as “good afternoon”, and “welcome” as standard gesture. Another important we need to create a warm welcoming feeling, friendly, and engage with guests in every level. We must know each guest preferences.

It was quite a surprising news item when it was reported that the iconic Hotel Century Jakarta would be renamed ARTOTEL Gelora Senayan – Jakarta. As the General Manager, what can you tell us about it? Does this also mean that ARTOTEL Group has officially acquired the establishment?

Hotel Century Jakarta was established on the 14th of November, 1991. After standing for so long, the hotel has loyal guests who come regularly — whether it’s because of its business, its location, or due to events at Gelora Bung Karno. Now after ARTOTEL Group has taken over the brand, what we need to show is a different experience – In terms of the product, there should be gradual changes, indeed — with its brand style and culture.

From a service perspective, the impact will be significant. Previously, our approach to guests was very rigid akin to an old-fashioned, conventional hotel. But now, we are more friendly and engaging, making an extraordinary experience.

What encouraged you to take up the mantle as the General Manager of ARTOTEL Gelora Senayan Jakarta? And how would you describe your leadership style?

More accurately, I was appointed. The assignment came precisely on the 20th of February, 2024. A week after my interview the announcement of the appointment came from the management of Gelora Bung Karno. Out of several candidates proposed, I was the one selected and already part of Artotel Group.

This change will surely be the talk of the town. What can we (especially the Jakartans) expect from the newly minted ARTOTEL Gelora Senayan Jakarta?

In ARTOTEL brand, we strongly support artists. There will be regular ART Exhibitions as one of ARTOTEL’s pillars (STAY, EAT, PLAY, SHOP) as we know, our location is directly integrated with Gelora Bung Karno complex is the largest sports venue in Indonesia, ARTOTEL will always support every leisure sports activity with the community itself. That element is also the unique point of ARTOTEL Gelora Senayan Jakarta from other ARTOTEL unit properties. Uniting the Sports, Entertainment, and ART in our brand. In addition, we also have ‘BUKA MATA Coffee Shop’ which the only one outlet that opens 24 hours every day in the Senayan area.

What is your personal philosophy in navigating change?

We need to be connected with each member of the team within each department — and it needs to be thorough. Instead of simply giving orders, we must go through the process together. You have to be there with them.

As a leader, I always offer solutions when they need me. Remember 80% of your time is not spent at home with your family. The people at home are your true family, but your colleagues at work are also your family. More than 60% of your time is spent at the hotel, so they are also your family. If you take care of your employees, they will take care of the company.

Last but not least, how can our readers reach you and ARTOTEL Gelora Senayan Jakarta?

ARTOTEL Gelora Senayan Jakarta is located Jl. Pintu Satu Senayan No. 1, Tanah Abang, Jakarta Pusat. You can reach us via landline at +62 215 095 9000 or our WhatsApp hotline at +62 812 8019 9000.

For any event or other inquiries hit us through email at [email protected].

On social media, you can find us on Instagram at @artotelgelorasenayan and on Facebook: at ARTOTEL Gelora Senayan.