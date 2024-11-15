An Indonesian Gastronomic Experience at Bel Étage Special Weekend Brunches

Collaboration with Chef Bayu Timur from Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve on 16th and 17th November 2024.

The St. Regis Jakarta is thrilled to announce a unique culinary event, hosting Chef Bayu Timur from Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, for the most-renowned weekend brunches at Bel Étage on 16th and 17th November 2024. Chef Bayu, a celebrated culinary artist hailing from East Java, brings over 20 years of expertise and passion to this collaboration, promising guests a journey through refined flavours and innovation.

Chef Bayu’s illustrious career spans multiple award-winning resorts and restaurants in Bali, including the renowned riverside restaurant Kubu at Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, where he crafted Mediterranean-European masterpieces. His dedication to culinary excellence has earned him numerous accolades, such as victories in the Blackbox Indonesian Finals (2008 and 2013) and representing Indonesia at the prestigious Bocuse d’Or Asia-Pacific 2018 in Guangzhou, China.

Known for his creative fusion of Indonesian flavours with modern culinary techniques, Chef Bayu will present dishes that celebrate Indonesia’s rich heritage, blending tradition with innovation. This special brunch offers a rare opportunity to experience his culinary mastery from the island of the Gods to the vibrant city of Jakarta, crafted to delight, inspire and charm guests in the warm ambience of Bel Étage.