Explosion in Setiabudi Results in One Fatality

On Wednesday, 18th October 2023, an explosion took place in Jalan Tangkuban Perahu, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, resulting in one fatality.

As per Syamsul Huda, the Head of the South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Sub-Department, there is a current suspicion that an explosive device may have been concealed.

Huda expounded that the detonation transpired during excavation work in the vicinity, catching the workers by surprise.

“The sound of the explosion reverberated as far as the sub-district office,” he remarked.

In contrast, Bagus Febrianto, an officer with the South Jakarta Fire Department, suggested that the blast might have originated from a septic tank.

“Based on preliminary information, it appeared to be a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion. However, upon reaching the scene, it was evident that the septic tank had exploded,” he disclosed.

It was reported that one individual lost their life due to the explosion, although the victim’s identity remains undisclosed. Currently, the police have secured the location as they conduct further investigations.