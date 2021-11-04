ARTOTEL Group Operates Vue Palace Hotel – Bandung

ARTOTEL Group announced that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a public company on behalf of PT Planet Properindo Jaya Tbk, to operate Vue Palace Hotel – Bandung.

The MOU was signed recently by Erastus Radjimin, Founder and CEO of ARTOTEL Group, and President Director of PT Planet Properindo Jaya Tbk, Antonyo Hartono Tanujaya.

“Seeing the fast growth of ARTOTEL Group as hospitality management specialising on lifestyle boutique hotels, most of its hotels have always been attractive hotels for travellers to stay and become market leaders in each destination. Therefore, we are confident that ARTOTEL Group will bring our hotel up to the next level which can cater for all market demand that grows,” said Antonyo.

Vue Palace Hotel – Bandung is a four-star hotel located strategically in the city centre of Bandung city, West Java. It offers complete facilities both for business and leisure travellers. Its location is easily accessible, only 500m distance from the train station and close to the central business district, as well as the trade centre in Bandung.

Vue Palace Hotel features 102 guest rooms with spacious rooms, sized from 28 sqm and has three types of rooms; Deluxe, Junior Suite, and Suite Room. The hotel is also equipped with MICE and leisure facilities such as a meeting room with a capacity of up to 350 people, a restaurant and bar, a swimming pool, a fitness centre, and a spa.

ARTOTEL Group will transform Vue Palace Hotel into a mid-scale boutique hotel following the ARTOTEL Group ecosystem. In 2022, Vue Palace Hotel will change its name to ARTOTEL Vue Palace – Bandung and will display various artworks that are integrated into every hotel facility, both in rooms and public spaces. All of the artworks are curated by the art and creative division of ARTOTEL Group. Furthermore, the restaurant and bar will transform into a new and modern destination for casual meetings, gatherings, and hangout places in Bandung. During the transition period to renovate the hotel with a new concept, Vue Palace will be running as usual but under the name Vue Palace, ARTOTEL Curated.

“Vue Palace, ARTOTEL Curated is the second hotel we operate in Bandung, after De Braga by ARTOTEL. For us, Bandung is a very attractive city for business and leisure purposes. It offers natural scenery and cool air, as well as very friendly people. It is not surprising that Bandung has always been the city of choice for the domestic market,” conveyed Erastus.