A Voyage with Lucia Liu Through The Laguna Bali

As the General Manager of The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali, Lucia Liu boasts a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry.

Her journey began at Les Roches in Switzerland, and over the course of more than two decades, Lucia Liu has honed her expertise in hotel operations. Her outstanding contributions in the hospitality sector were acknowledged in 2023 when she received an accolade from the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific. She secured the distinguished position of #4 on the list of Indonesia’s Best Hotel General Managers, standing out as the sole female recipient and therefore underscoring her exceptional leadership as well as continued dedication to the field.

Under Lucia’s guidance, The Laguna Bali underwent a transformative journey that blends luxury, cultural immersion, and personalised service. With a vision encapsulated in the concept of “A Voyage with Bali through Time,” the resort draws inspiration from the island’s rich history, evolving into a luxury enclave. Lucia’s focus lies not only on enhancing facilities but also on emphasising the cultivation of a robust service culture. Her passion for delivering authentic Balinese experiences, combined with her commitment to sustainability, solidifies The Laguna’s position as a beacon of hospitality excellence in Bali. Her unwavering commitment as a leader reflects a dedication to achieving new heights, ensuring an unparalleled experience for every guest, and leaving a profound impact on Indonesia’s luxury hospitality landscape.

So, Lucia, we’d like to know what made you decide to pursue a career in the hospitality industry.

My decision to enter the hospitality industry was driven by a blend of faith and a passion for travel. Re-starting a new life with explorations in Switzerland, my career took root during early experiences in the United Kingdom and the United States. Notably, I became the first intern to receive an award for the hotel due to exceptional performance. Guided by a principle of taking risks for talent and fostering development, this philosophy has shaped my leadership style throughout my career. Each experience has contributed to a commitment to continuous growth and a dedication to creating exceptional hospitality experiences.

Prior to The Laguna, you were the Hotel Manager for The St. Regis Bali Resort, which has made your move to Bali over 12 years now. How was the initial adaptation? And how would you describe your life as an expat on the island so far?

Moving to Bali over 12 years ago for The St. Regis Bali Resort marked a pivotal shift in my career. The initial transition immersed me in the rich tapestry of Balinese culture, influencing both my personal and professional life as an expatriate on the island. The human aspect, integral to Bali’s identity, aligns seamlessly with my own beliefs, facilitating a natural blending. Throughout my time in Bali, I’ve embraced the opportunity to explore not only the island itself but various regions across Indonesia, finding harmony in nature and appreciating the distinct cultural nuances in each area.

How would you describe The Laguna Resort & Spa Bali to those who have never been to the resort?

The Laguna Bali transcends the label of a mere resort; it stands as a true destination that offers a new and unique experience while evoking a sense of familiarity and home. The foundation of our community is built on a rice-field mentality, with a majority of our dedicated team members having been part of The Laguna Bali since its opening. This enduring connection reflects a commitment beyond employment – it’s a shared endeavour akin to the qualities associated with the cultivation of rice fields.

More than a workplace, The Laguna Bali is a family, encompassing both internal team members and external repeat guests. The genuine warmth of our associates makes our guests feel at home, leading to some guests having visited The Laguna Bali more than 100 times.

The Laguna Bali embodies the very best of Bali’s arts, nature, heritage, cuisine, and culture. Since 1991, our iconic resort has been a haven for explorers, encompassing seven expansive turquoise-blue lagoons, lush tropical gardens, and a pristine beach. Our 287 captivating guest rooms, suites, and villas are all infused with elements of Bali, travel, and nautical themes. Whether exploring Bali’s arts and culture, savouring diverse epicurean experiences, or unwinding in opulent accommodations, The Laguna Bali promises a journey through time, preserving the essence of Bali’s past while embracing the future.

Tell us what guests can do at this luxury hotel.

Guests at The Laguna Bali can anticipate a seamless blend of opulence, cultural immersion, and unparalleled service. Key to our approach is personalisation, ensuring a tailored experience for each guest. Our commitment goes beyond providing an escape; we aim to offer a return to the warmth of home in a new destination.

The experience goes beyond the exquisite Balinese ambience, inviting guests to explore authentic Balinese activities. A highlight is our devoted team, affectionately known as ‘Legends.’ With over 80 associates, each boasting over 30 years of service, this wealth of experience ensures a level of service that is truly exceptional, rooted in tradition, and dedicated to crafting unforgettable moments for our guests.

You have had an extensive list of credentials from all over the world. Have your experiences in Bali impacted your management approach for The Laguna in any way?

My experiences in Bali have significantly impacted my management approach for The Laguna Bali. Drawing inspiration from the island’s culture and natural beauty, I am committed to identifying young talents, giving them opportunities, and integrating sustainability and local traditions into the resort’s operations.

The Laguna is located in Nusa Dua, an area that has an abundance of luxury hotel options. What has been the biggest challenge in attracting visitors amidst competitors?

The biggest challenge in attracting visitors amidst competitors in Nusa Dua is to distinguish ourselves through our commitment to authentic Balinese experiences, sustainability, and genuine service. We aim to stand out by offering a unique blend of culture, nature, and luxury.

Tell us more about The Laguna Bali’s newly designed rooms and the Balinese influences behind it.

The newly designed rooms at The Laguna Bali are thoughtfully crafted, and infused with elements of Bali, travel, and nautical themes. Drawing inspiration from the concept of “A Voyage with Bali through Time,” these accommodations seamlessly blend Balinese influences with modern design. The rooms strike a balance by preserving historical and architectural integrity while incorporating contemporary touches that reflect Bali’s rich history, unspoiled jungle, nautical explorations, and a commitment to sustainability. Each space is a testament to the resort’s dedication to providing a unique and immersive experience that transcends time and resonates with the cultural essence of Bali.

One of the signature attractions recently introduced is your Oceanic Brunch at the Arwana Restaurant. Talk us through what makes it stand out amongst other brunch concepts.

The Oceanic Brunch at Arwana Restaurant stands out with its distinctive concept, presenting a Sunday lifestyle and culinary journey that captures the essence of Bali’s coastal charm. This celebration revolves around fresh, sustainable seafood and locally sourced harvests, complemented by breathtaking ocean views. The result is an unforgettable dining experience, where guests can indulge in the finest flavours while immersed in the beauty of Bali’s coastal ambience.

What is next for you and The Laguna Bali?

Looking ahead, the future for both myself and The Laguna Bali entails a commitment to delivering authentic Balinese experiences. We aim to expand sustainability initiatives, foster support for the local community, and enhance services and facilities to align with evolving guest preferences. Our overarching goal is to sustain our position as a destination that seamlessly integrates culture, nature, and luxury, providing guests with a unique and unparalleled experience in Bali.

How can our readers get in touch?

Readers can get in touch with us through our official channels, including our website, thelagunabali.com, and social media platforms @thelagunabali. We welcome inquiries, feedback, and the opportunity to share the enchanting experiences that await at The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali.