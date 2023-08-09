An Oceanic Brunch Voyage at Arwana Restaurant at The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali

Arwana Restaurant, nestled within the renowned luxury resort, The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali, invites guests to an extraordinary brunch experience like no other.

Set against the backdrop of the captivating Nusa Dua shoreline, immerse yourself in the enchanting oceanic ambience as you embark on an unforgettable voyage. Prepare to be delighted by a sumptuous spread featuring freshly shucked oysters, high-quality grilled seafood, prime cuts of meat, and a captivating presentation of mouthwatering desserts.

Arwana Restaurant at The Laguna Bali offers a truly immersive and interactive dining experience where guests can witness the culinary artistry of the skilled chefs in action. Anchored by the Basque grill, each dish is infused with unmatched flavours that cater to even the most discerning palates. The talented culinary team takes pride in crafting each dish to perfection, tantalising your taste buds with every bite. As you relish this exceptional dining experience, live music and the soothing sound of the Nusa Dua Sea create the perfect ambience to elevate your Sunday.

Complementing the exceptional culinary offerings, additional beverage packages are available for guests to indulge in Choose from free-flow local beer, Prosecco, a selection of wines, and Arwana’s very own signature cocktails. Each cocktail is a homage to a unique sailing tradition, creating an immersive journey for guests.



Oceanic Brunch

Arwana Restaurant, Sundays, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Rp880,000 net per person

Food package, including non-alcoholic beverages and signature mocktails

Additional beverage package

Rp480,000 net per person (Free-flow local beer)

Rp820,000 net per person (Free-flow Prosecco, selection of wines and signature cocktails)

Join us for the Oceanic Brunch at Arwana Restaurant and allow yourself to be transported to a world of culinary wonders and coastal charm. Treat yourself and your loved ones to an unforgettable Sunday by the ocean, indulging in the finest gastronomic delights that Arwana has to offer.

For reservation: