The Laguna Bali Unveils Fully Transformed Resort in Spectacular Launch Event

The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali, has successfully unveiled its fully transformed resort at a spectacular launch event on Wednesday, 12th July 2023.

The extraordinary occasion celebrated the complete renovation after 32 years of distinctive service. With this achievement, The Laguna Bali marks a significant milestone in the history of this iconic resort, unlocking exciting new chapters to create a destination that is timeless and authentic.

The Laguna Bali Launch Event gathers its esteemed guests, including travel industry professionals, key opinion leaders, and media representatives. The evening commenced with an enchanting destination discovery, highlighting the newly transformed suites and villas, highlighting The Laguna Pool Villas, a luxurious two-bedroom Imperial Suite, and the stunningly refurbished Kulkul Beach House and Arwana Restaurant. To honour the resort’s remarkable history, guests were warmly welcomed by traditional Bale Ganjur and 32 Balinese dancers, each of whom represents a significant milestone in the history of The Laguna Bali and its past, present, and future.

“Today, as we celebrate the fully transformed Laguna to the world, I invite you all to join us in cherishing the destination—a place where time stands still and moments become treasured memories. This is not just a resort; it is an experience that will captivate your senses and touch your soul,” says Lucia Liu, General Manager of The Laguna Bali.

Adding to the excitement of the evening, The Laguna Bali partnered with renowned fashion designer Sakdek, who established the kebaya boutique, G&S Mode by Sakdek, supported by Hermy Wirawan, owner of LV C&C Model Management to present an enchanting fashion show. The collaboration beautifully showcased the Balinese traditional attire, masterfully blended with contemporary design concepts.

Embarking on her business journey in 2002, Sakdek evolve into a skilled tailor and designer. Her creativity and innovation gained popularity both domestically and internationally, connecting her with officials and celebrities around the world. The runway came alive with vibrant colours, intricate patterns, and elegant silhouettes skillfully showcased by the talented models from LV C&C Model Management, captivating the audience and paying tribute to Bali’s rich cultural heritage. Hermy and his dedicated team at LV C&C Model Management have a strong commitment to nurturing local talents and providing platforms for aspiring models to develop and refine their professional skills.

As the celebration continues, guests are invited to savour the exceptional culinary creation of Chef Alexander Chong and his talented team of young talents, showcasing the finest seafood and premium cuts of meat, while accompanied by entertainment and Arwana Restaurant’s cocktail creation that is a homage to a unique sailor tradition. With the successful launch event, The Laguna Bali presents the fully transformed resort to the world, promising a luxury and timeless experience to its explorers.

