Budget-Friendly Things to Do in Bali with Friends

Planning a getaway with friends is about creating unforgettable memories, sharing laughs, and strengthening bonds.

But, when the budget is tight, it might seem like your options are limited. But don’t worry, because Bali, a renowned island in the Indonesian archipelago, offers various activities for travellers on a budget.

Whether you’re thrill-seekers or culture enthusiasts, there is something for everyone, making it the perfect budget travel destination for your group.

We’ll guide you through some of the top affordable things to do in Bali, ensuring your adventure with friends is both epic and economical.

1. Beach Hop Across Bali’s Coastal Gems

When planning a trip to Bali, the beaches likely spring to mind first, and for good reason. The island is dotted with stunning public beaches, each with its character and charm. As such, beach hopping with friends enhances this experience from simply visiting to truly living these moments.

Exploring Bali’s beaches is the epitome of a tropical adventure. Here’s how you can make the most of it:

Morning: Start with a refreshing swim at the peaceful Sanur Beach.

Start with a refreshing swim at the peaceful Sanur Beach. Afternoon: Catch some waves at Kuta Beach.

Catch some waves at Kuta Beach. Evening: Watch the sunset at Canggu.

This simple itinerary is ideal for groups seeking a balance of relaxation and adventure, all without booking for expensive activities or entry fees.

For a budget-friendly way to travel around the island, consider renting a scooter (S$13 up to S$27 per day) if you have an international driver’s licence. This option lets you explore multiple beaches at your own pace. After all, why settle for one beach when the island’s coastal beauty is yours free to explore?

2. Wander Through the Majestic Ubud Water Palace

Bali isn’t just about its breathtaking beaches; it’s also a land steeped in culture and history. Among the many temples, visiting at least one during your travel getaway is essential to experience what Bali has to truly offer. The good news? You can do so without spending a fortune.

The Pura Taman Kemuda Saraswati, also known as Ubud Water Palace, requires no entrance fee, allowing you and your friends to freely explore Bali’s royal history amidst stunning lotus ponds and traditional architecture. But the journey doesn’t end there.

As night falls, the temple hosts a classic Balinese dance show at 7:30 pm, which you can watch for as low as S$5, adding a magical end to your day. It’s a unique blend of culture, history, and entertainment, allowing your group to enrich your travels on a shoestring budget.

3. Savour the Flavours at Bali’s Night Markets

There’s no better way to connect with friends than over delicious food and engaging conversations. And in Bali, the night markets offer the perfect setting for just that. Drop by Sanur Night Market or Gianyar Night Market to immerse yourselves in the local life and cuisine.

Here are a few foods to try out:

Pisang Rai: Steamed banana wrapped in rice flour dough and coconut.

Steamed banana wrapped in rice flour dough and coconut. Babi Guling: Succulent roasted pig seasoned with local spices.

Succulent roasted pig seasoned with local spices. Terang Bulan: A thick, sweet Indonesian pancake filled with various toppings.

A thick, sweet Indonesian pancake filled with various toppings. Nasi Jinggo: A serving of rice with a selection of small side dishes wrapped in a banana leaf.

A serving of rice with a selection of small side dishes wrapped in a banana leaf. Es Campur: A refreshing mix of shaved ice, fruits, and jellies sweetened with syrup and condensed milk.

Simple yet flavorful, these dishes are a must for budget travel, making every bite an affordable luxury.

4. Trek Through the Lush Trails of Campuhan Ridge Walk

If your friend group is looking for a cheap travel adventure, the Campuhan Ridge Walk in Ubud offers an easily accessible and free hiking trail. This gentle trek is perfect for groups wanting to venture off the beaten paths and delve into the serene beauty of Bali’s natural landscapes.

The walk presents stunning vistas of rolling hills and lush greenery, making it an ideal destination for Instagram-worthy group photos. This activity promotes bonding through shared moments of discovery and appreciation of nature’s tranquillity, all while keeping your travel budget intact.

5. Enjoy the Buzzing Bali Nightlife

While Bali’s natural landscapes and cultural treasures offer serene and enriching daytime activities, there’s no denying that Bali’s nightlife is among the island’s most popular attractions.

The island comes alive at night, from beachfront locations where you can enjoy a sunset cocktail with your feet in the sand to sophisticated bars that offer an eclectic mix of live music and DJ sets. Many spots offer enticing happy hour deals or free entry, such as the famous Finns Beach Club in Canggu, allowing you and your friends to make the most of your night out without overspending.

This blend of affordable luxury and diverse entertainment options makes Bali the best place to travel with friends to experience an affordable mix of relaxation, cultural enrichment, and fun party vibes.

Stretch Your Horizons with Budget Travel Explorations

Bali proves that unforgettable getaways with friends don’t have to drain your wallet. From sun-soaked beaches and cultural landmarks to tantalising night markets and vibrant nightlife, the various things to do in Bali showcase the island’s versatility as a budget travel destination.

It’s the perfect choice for a budget getaway from Singapore, offering an escape that’s both affordable and rich in experiences. Don’t miss out on the fun. Start planning cheap travel adventures today!