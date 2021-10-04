Bali Airport Opens for International Travellers 14th October

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has announced that I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali will reopen for international travellers starting 14th October 2021.

However, Luhut said that there are several provisions that every international passenger must comply with, one of which must be mandatory self-quarantine.

“Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali will open internationally on 14th October 2021, as long as it meets the provisions and requirements regarding quarantine, COVID-19 tests, and the readiness of the Task Force,” Luhut said at a press conference on the weekly evaluation of the implementation of PPKM on Monday 4th October.

Luhut explained that every international arrival to Ngurah Rai Airport must have proof of booking a hotel for quarantine for at least eight days at their own expense.

“The countries that we will open to are South Korea, China, Japan, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and New Zealand,” said Luhut.

The government is currently still implementing restrictions at the arrival gate for international travellers. These restrictions will be carried out both at the National Border Post (PLBN), ports, and airports.

Other airports that are currently open in Indonesia are at Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang and Sam Ratulangi Airport, Manado. Furthermore, the sea ports opened at the moment are Batam, Tanjung Pinang (Sumatra), and Nunukan (Kalimantan) ports. Also, PLBN is only opened at Entikong and Aruk Terminals (Kalimantan) and Motaain (East Nusa Tenggara).