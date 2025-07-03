Privately Owned Ferry KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya Sank in Bali Strait, Carrying 65 Passengers

KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, a privately owned ferry, sank in the Bali Strait on Wednesday night, the 2nd of July, while sailing on the Ketapang-Gilimanuk route, Bali Strait.

PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry (Persero), in an official statement, confirmed the tragic incident and revealed the chronology of the incident. It was stated that KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya was carrying 65 people, consisting of 53 passengers and 12 crew members, as well as 22 vehicles.

The incident was reportedly first monitored at 11:20 PM Jakarta time, when KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya experienced interference and sent a request for assistance via radio communication channels.

“Based on the information gathered, the ship experienced a blackout at 11:35 PM Jakarta time. Not long after, the ship capsized and drifted south, with the last position recorded at coordinates -08°09.371′, 114°25.1569′,” said ASDP Corporate Secretary Shelvy Arifin to the press on the following Thursday.

Arifin continued, “Currently, there is no official information regarding the number of victims or the condition of all passengers, considering that SAR operations are still intensively ongoing at the scene.”

Emergency response and evacuation processes were led directly by the Tanjung Wangi Harbormaster and Port Authority Office, as well as the National Search and Rescue Agency, and fully supported by all related elements, including PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry (Persero).

“To date, nine Search and Rescue ships have been deployed to conduct search and rescue, consisting of two National Search and Rescue Agency ships, two Harbormaster and Port Authority Office ships, two ships belonging to PT Raputra Jaya, two navy ships, and one ship from the Water and Air Police Corps,” added Arifin.

As of Thursday morning, a total of 27 passengers and crew of the KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya that sank in the Bali Strait have been found. Twenty-three of them are safe, while four others died.

“The number of victims is 65 people. Twenty-three survived, four died,” said the Head of the Surabaya Search-and-Rescue Office, Nanang Sigit, as the Search-and-Rescue Mission Coordinator in this operation.

As of now, the authorities have yet to confirm and officially report the cause of this incident.