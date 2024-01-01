A Veil of Comfort in The Shape of Holiday Inn Bali Sanur

Living amidst the ceaseless energy of urban life, I often found myself yearning for calmness.

While Bali’s allure is undeniable, matters of the living often hinder genuine peace of mind. Yet, in the chaos, Sanur remained a cherished sanctuary—a place capable of providing the peace I sought. Something in its charm is reminiscent of Ubud, a destination also close to my heart, and it only intensified its appeal. Sanur beckons to me as if a flame and I, a moth. So one faithful afternoon, I grabbed a companion and ventured to Sanur for two nights at Holiday Inn Bali Sanur.

Just as Sanur itself embodies tranquillity amidst Bali’s vibrant energy, Holiday Inn Bali Sanur offers a sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation. With its warm hospitality and thoughtful amenities, the hotel captures the essence of Sanur’s timeless allure. Guests are welcomed into modern accommodations adorned with subtle nods to local artistry, providing a tranquil retreat after a day of exploration. Every aspect of the Holiday Inn Bali Sanur reflects the charm and serenity that define this beloved coastal town.

As we arrived at the lobby, we were welcomed by an abundance of staff each sporting a friendly smile. While waiting for our room, we were graciously served a refreshing drink infused with the comforting aroma of cinnamon. In the midst of enjoying our beverages, I discovered an unexpected treat—a gelato station featuring the renowned Massimo gelato! I had originally planned to visit Massimo for its famous gelato sometime during my stay. Yet here I was in front of it, wondering how they had managed to read my mind. Eager to dive in, I swiftly savoured a delightful coffee-flavoured scoop before heading to the room.

Upon entering the Standard Room, I immediately knew I would be relishing my time there. The room had a modern décor with a lush shade of green accent on certain corners that was slightly reminiscent of Art Deco. It had a generously sized sofa for two–a perfect spot to unwind–while the floor-to-ceiling window provided a picturesque view for leisurely people-watching. The bathroom was very spacious, accompanied with the identical sleek style and charming tiles of green. Warm and soft bathrobes at our disposal further enhanced the retreat-like atmosphere.

I laid down on the bed and thought to myself, “Gosh… this is exactly what I needed.” There were meticulously curated pillows, one labelled “soft” and the other “firm,” offering personalised comfort. As I laid there, I began to shut my eyes for what felt like a mere few seconds but grew to fall deeper and deeper into slumber. Fortunately my subconscious knew I would seek to explore this new environment, so I awoke after the better part of an hour.

After a short rest, we set out to explore the hotel’s surroundings. I quickly realised that the Holiday Inn Bali Sanur is located in a wonderful area. It had great access to Semawang beach—a lively hub dotted with quaint cafes, boutique shops, and inviting restaurants. The beach was teeming with people, though not to the point of overcrowding. It filled my heart with delight, witnessing couples, families, or groups of friends alike, leisurely strolling and riding bicycles together along the waterfront. Surrounded by the scenic route, the sound of sand stirring from the wind, and the scent of the ocean, I thought, “Sanur’s charms have returned to me… or was it I, who returned to them?” We stopped for coffee and enjoyed the rest of the daylight there, letting the scenery sink in, waiting for the sun to bid us adieu.

For dinner, we dined at Karang restaurant on the hotel’s first floor. Against the backdrop of the twilight sky, adorned with a lavish sculpture and lush foliage, the restaurant exuded a stunning allure. Spoiled for choice by the diverse menu offerings, I turned to the waiter, “What are the house specialty or guest favourites here?” To which he replied, “Guests usually rave about the Sate Plecing or Nasi Goreng, but we also offer The Burger or a selection from our pasta menu for those craving a more Western flavour.” With our decision made, we opted for the Sate Plecing and the classic Nasi Goreng. Both dishes were stellar; the Nasi Goreng was a flavourful medley of fried rice, vegetables, chicken satay, and a sunny-side-up egg, offering a delightful fusion of Balinese and Javanese flavours. However, my personal highlight was the Sate Plecing—succulent pork skewers served with lontong or Indonesian rice cake, accompanied by a tantalising dip comprising spicy tomato sauce and chilli soy sauce. The innovative pairing of the flavourful dip with the tender pork satay was a culinary revelation, perfectly complementing the dish’s protein-rich goodness.

With satiated appetites and hearts brimming with content, we retreated to our room, engaging in heartfelt conversations until the late hours. The room’s cosy ambiance fostered an atmosphere of vulnerability, allowing us to share our innermost thoughts and reflections before retiring for the night.

The following morning, inspired by Sanur’s famed sunrise, we took to the scenic rooftop pool to witness the day’s awakening. Despite the overcast skies, the glimpse of the sun’s gentle ascent cast an alluring charm. This further reaffirms my resolve to return to Sanur, even if only to witness the sunrise in a finer weather condition.

The breakfast buffet that followed was an indulgent feast, offering a wide array of stations to suit every palate. From cereals to soto, omelettes, a variety of milks and juices, pancakes, bread, pastries, and a standout charcuterie selection, there was something to delight every guest. My personal favourite was the charcuterie buffet that boasted a tempting array of meats, including smoked marlin and beef salami, perfectly complemented by fresh bread and fruits. Eager to sample each delicious offering, I savoured each flavourful variation.

After the sumptuous breakfast buffet, we embarked on a leisurely exploration of the hotel’s facilities, paying a visit to the impeccably maintained 24-hour gym. Boasting the ambiance of a private fitness centre, it featured state-of-the-art equipment and ample mirrors that allowed me to monitor my form during workouts. The efficient functioning of all equipment facilitated our cardio session, complemented by the refreshing air-conditioned breeze. Thoughtful touches like prepped water and towels enhanced the overall experience. What I found particularly charming was the small outdoor space adorned with lush plants, offering a breath of fresh air whenever needed. Ideal for solo sessions or couples’ workout sessions alike, the gym provided an environment conducive to fitness goals.

Afterwards, we returned to Karang restaurant for lunch, eager to sample more of their enticing menu. Opting for a change of pace from the previous night’s cuisine, we ordered the Penne Mushroom and The Burger. As anticipated, both dishes were a culinary delight, featuring a well-seasoned meat patty for the burger and a rich, creamy sauce for the pasta. To complement our meal, I decided to try the Mint Cooler—a refreshing mocktail crafted with blended mint leaf, lemon, and apple. With its invigorating citrus and lime twist, the beverage provided a perfect companion for the heat of a summer’s day.

In the afternoon we returned to the rooftop pool, which was a delight. Luck had struck us as we stumbled upon the pool devoid of other guests, allowing us to relish the serenity and seclusion of our surroundings. Swimming amidst panoramic views of the beach and city skyline was a truly stimulating experience. As I leisurely swam laps, I couldn’t help but indulge in a bit of people-watching, soaking in the serene ambiance. The slightly overcast sky provided a welcome reprieve from the harsh glare of the sun, adding to the overall sense of relaxation. After enough time basking in the sun and refreshing waters, we made our way back to our room.

There’s something so gentle about Sanur. It slowly reaches for you and envelops you with solace. “Stay, there’s no need to return home,” it felt as if the wind would whisper. But alas, as the inevitable arrival of the third and final day loomed, I reluctantly prepared to part with this retreat and return to normality. As if the day knew my dread, the morning greeted me with heavy rain, a fitting backdrop for my departure. Yet far from dampening my spirits, the rain only enhanced the cosy ambiance of my room, inviting one last moment of blissful respite before departing from this haven.

Reminding me of the taste of home, the breakfast buffet on the last day featured an Indomie station! But of course, over there, it was expertly prepared with an assortment of condiments, elevating this beloved comfort dish. Additionally, the spread of the day included some delectable Indian cuisine, highlighted by succulent curry chicken that left me thoroughly satisfied.

As I packed my belongings, I relished one last moment nestled amidst the cloud-like pillows and thick blankets. Arriving fatigued and weary, I departed feeling rejuvenated and imbued with a sense of calmness. My stay at Holiday Inn Bali Sanur was nothing short of transformative—it provided a quiet healing, allowing me to reconnect with myself and the energy of the island. Though I bid farewell for now, I do so with the certainty that I will return to this cherished sanctuary, eager to embrace its warmth once more.