Auspicious Year of the Rabbit at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta

JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta proudly welcomes the Year of the Water Rabbit with culinary delights, luxurious hampers, and “Yee Sang to You” special packages.

On 21st January 2023, guests are invited to partake in the tradition of the “Yee Sang” tossing ceremony at the lobby, followed by exciting entertainment: the cultural Lion Dance performance, Guzheng performance and Mandarin Singer performance.

Lunar Dining Feast at Pearl Chinese Restaurant and Sailendra Restaurant

Among Pearl’s elegance of lavish Oriental ambience, guests may savour to their heart’s content between two prosperous sets of menu dinners that are exclusively curated by JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta resident Executive Chinese Chef Ken Choy, available on 21st January.

“Guaranteed to pamper taste buds, guests can celebrate an affluent Lunar New Year at Pearl Chinese Restaurant where I prepare exclusively with menu highlights; including Crispy Soft Shell Crab Yee Shang, Roasted Iberico Ribs with Herbs, Double Boiled Black Garlic with Village Chicken Soup and Atlantic Cod Fish Maw, Braised China Abalone Eight Head Served with Sea Cucumber and Flower Mushroom, Chilled Mango Cream with Pamelo, Shanghai Pancake, and many more,” explained Chef Ken.

The special set menus are:

“Prosperity” – Rp1,388,000++ per person

“Fortune – Rp1,888,000++ per person

This Lunar New Year involves the Lunar New Year’s Day Dimsumlicious Brunch, priced at Rp688,000 nett per person, including mouth-watering dim sum selections, specially-crafted Yum Cha and, interactive cooking stations, free-flow of non-alcoholic beverages, and more.

Sailendra Restaurant also features a luxurious dining buffet spread on 21st January priced at Rp788,000++ per person as well as Rp698,000++ per person on 22nd January with irresistible Chinese food counters and special delicacies such as Pork Knuckle, Pork Gammon and Pork Sausages.

Opulent Lunar New Year Hampers

Believed to bring good luck, longevity, peace, and prosperity to those who eat Nian Gao during Chinese New Year, Pearl Chinese Restaurant continues to bring the perfect gift for family, friends and colleagues made from all-natural ingredients and crafted in Koi fish shape, where guests can impress their dearly beloved family and colleagues with a lavishly packaged traditional Lunar gift.

There are three different flavours and various sizes:

Traditional Koi Fish: Rp498,000+ (single large); Rp458,000+ (twin small)

Coconut milk Koi Fish: Rp498,000+ (single large); Rp458,000+ (twin small)

Classic Layer Cake: Rp628,000+

Signature Hampers: Rp2,638,888+

Yee Sang to You

“Yee Sang Lo Hey!” As a time-honoured tradition, for guests who prefer to enjoy the Lunar New Year in the comfort of their homes, JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta prepares “Yee Sang to You” for delivery service.

Below are the options:

SALMON: Rp738,000+ for large (eight to ten people); 538,000+ for small (two to four people)

LOBSTER: Rp838,000+ for large (eight to ten people); Rp638,000+ for small (two to four people)

ABALONE: Rp1,238,000+ for large (eight to ten people); Rp1,038,000+ for small (two to four people)

Please contact the Festive Desk (021) 5798 8888 or WhatsApp at 0811 5886 111 or 0811 9610 0137 to make your reservations.