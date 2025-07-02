Potato Head Beach Club Celebrates 15 Years of Good Times

This year, Potato Head Beach Club marks its 15th anniversary.

Since opening in 2010 on the Seminyak shoreline, Potato Head Beach Club has evolved from a bold building made of 6,600 reclaimed teak shutters into something far greater — a cultural village, a global destination, and a place where good times meet a deeper purpose.

Over the years, the Beach Club has welcomed a wild mix of legends and future icons — from Grace Jones, Snoop Dogg, and Mark Ronson to Peggy Gou, Overmono, and Palms Trax. It has grown into one of Asia’s most respected cultural stages, where music, art and community come together.

Some of the world’s biggest names have found space here to create. Disclosure recorded part of their album on-site, while the Suites have doubled as music studios for artists like Peggy Gou. Grace Jones and Erykah Badu’s legendary nights in Bali still give the team goosebumps. The launch of Sundown Circle redefined what sunset sessions could be, transforming golden hour into a ritual of sound.

Beyond its connection to music, the Beach Club’s deeper legacy lies in community, innovation and environmental regeneration. Today, Desa Potato Head comprises two design-led hotels, a subterranean nightclub, a zero-waste restaurant, and a plant-powered ‘farmacy’. As of 2025, it has reduced its landfill waste to just 0.5%.

Looking ahead, Potato Head is entering a new chapter of circular innovation. Led by Chef Felix Schoener, its latest culinary programme will turn food by-products into delicious new creations, with the aim of sourcing 25% of ingredients from what would once have gone to waste. A new menu, launching this month across food and drink outlets, brings that philosophy to life: responsibly sourced, full of flavour, and designed to reduce environmental impact.

From June to August, the 15th anniversary will unfold through a season of events, beachside pop-ups and cultural gatherings. Collaborators and friends from around the world will join in, bringing fresh ideas, limited-edition releases, and memorable moments with the community to mark the milestone — Potato Head style.

To celebrate both contrast and connection, the Beach Club will host a night-long anniversary party on 26 July featuring some of our local favourites, including White Shoes & The Couples Company, Sore, Diskoria, and Greybox Ensemble. The following day, a spiritual ceremony led by Pak Sedana and rooted in the Tri Hita Karana philosophy will honour the past and ground the future in Balinese values.

Fifteen years on, Potato Head remains one of the most influential hospitality concepts in the world. What began as an audacious beachfront vision has become a new kind of blueprint, where sustainability, creativity and cultural exchange are not just ideals, but everyday practice.

Spanning sunset rituals, sonic exploration and immersive design, the Beach Club’s 15th Anniversary celebration will be a manifesto in motion: global yet deeply local, euphoric yet intentional.