A Feast Between Two Fires through Nom Nom Vol. 9

Chef Maxie Millian and Chef Will Meyrick join forces for an instinctive, one-night-only Malaysian feast at Mama San Seminyak.

While some collaborations are carefully planned, this one came about because two chefs walked the same streets, tasted the same broth, and realised they’d been chasing the same questions all along. Nom Nom Vol. 9 brings together Chef Maxie Millian and Chef Will Meyrick for the very first time.

Not as rivals. Not as a guest and a host. But as two voices in conversation, through food, fire, and shared experience.

Fresh from their journey in Penang, exploring everything from wok-tossed hawker flavours to the nearly forgotten dishes of Peranakan matriarchs, they followed a trail of smoke, spice, and stories teetering on the edge of being lost. The trip sparked one big question: What would happen if we cooked together?

Chef Maxie Millian and Chef Will Meyrick
Chef Maxie Millian and Chef Will Meyrick

In many ways, they’re opposites. And that’s precisely why it works.

With all the buzz and excitement, it’s no surprise the event sold out in just three days. But if you missed the set menu, don’t worry — a selection of the dishes will be available à la carte downstairs at Mama San.

This isn’t a curated dinner. It’s something rawer. More honest. Purely instinctive.

Reserve your table now and taste what everyone’s been talking about.

More info:
willmeyrick.com/nom-nom-vol-9

