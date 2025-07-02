Bella Cucina Presents “The Remarkable Nights of Italian Elegance” with Chef Sasha Phoomcharoen

Bella Cucina at InterContinental Bali Resort proudly presents an exclusive culinary event.

This culinary event is a one-of-a-kind dining experience featuring Bangkok’s rising star, Chef Sasha Phoomcharoen, in collaboration with Italy’s esteemed Barbanera Winery. This special two-night occasion will take place on the 11th and 12th of July 2025.

Guests are invited to savour a meticulously curated five-course set menu, where the timeless traditions of Italian cuisine are reimagined through refined Asian influences, offering a sophisticated fusion that beautifully embodies the spirit of East meets West. Menu highlights include Gambero Rosso Crudo with Sicilian red prawns and Italian caviar, Polpetta Bianca with ricotta and peppery consommé, Pesce in Scatola, and Tiramisù della Nonna, a cherished fourth-generation family recipe awarded Best Classic Tiramisu 2024. Each dish will be expertly paired with exceptional wines from Barbanera, transforming the evening into a celebration of flavour, culture, and culinary artistry.

Founded in 1938 in the picturesque Valdichiana region of Tuscany, Barbanera is a family-owned winery renowned for its distinctive balance of tradition and innovation. Under the leadership of brothers Marco and Paolo Barbanera, the winery produces a diverse portfolio of premium wines from Tuscany and other distinguished Italian regions, including Puglia, Sicily, Umbria, and Abruzzo.

Equipped with a modern, versatile bottling facility and a strong international presence, Barbanera offers both signature collections and bespoke wine lines, consistently upholding the highest standards of quality, craftsmanship, and precision. Its flagship label, Toscana Rosso “Vecciano”, was named Overall Best Italian Wine by Luca Maroni in 2022, a distinction it has proudly earned multiple times since 2016. The winery has also been honoured as Best Producer for Quality and Consistency in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Today, Barbanera stands as a proud symbol of heritage, excellence, and global partnership.

Chef Sasha, acclaimed Chef-Owner of HYBRID Restaurant in Bangkok, began her culinary journey in her mother’s kitchen in Thailand before refining her craft at the Italian Chef Academy in Rome, where she graduated top of her class. Over the past decade, she has immersed herself in Italy’s rich culinary traditions, working in private homes and training under esteemed chefs. Her path ultimately led to a prestigious position at La Pergola, Rome’s only three-Michelin-starred restaurant, under the mentorship of celebrated Chef Heinz Beck.

The award-winning Bella Cucina offers an elevated Mediterranean dining experience, led by Chef de Cuisine Boris Linton and his accomplished team. Renowned for his inventive flavour pairings and meticulous attention to detail, Chef Boris brings each dish to life using the finest seasonal Italian ingredients.

Taking its name from the Italian phrase for ‘Beautiful Kitchen’, Bella Cucina offers a refined yet welcoming atmosphere. A guest favourite is the Signature Sunday Brunch — a lavish Mediterranean buffet complemented by à la carte selections, premium wines or champagne, and the soothing sounds of a live band.

This exclusive event, proudly supported by Barbanera Wine, Equil, and Pelita Maju Perkasa (PMP), offers a rare opportunity for Bali’s culinary enthusiasts to experience the artistry of one of Asia’s most promising chefs in an intimate, elegant setting.

Commencing at 6.30 PM, this exclusive two-night affair features a Wine Pairing Dinner on the 11th of July 2025 for Rp1,200,000++ per person, and a Five-Course Dinner on the 12th of July 2025 for Rp995,000++ per person.

Reserve your table now!

For more information and reservations: