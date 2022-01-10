Transportation Ministry Starts Building Longest Elevated Railroad in Indonesia

The Transportation Ministry has officially started the construction of the Solo-Semarang double-track railway phase one for the Solo Balapan – Kalioso segment of track.

The phase totals a track of 10 km, of which about 1.8 km will be elevated.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said that the construction is the longest elevated rail construction plan in Indonesia. It is expected to overcome congestion at Simpang Joglo Junction crossing in Solo.

“Traffic at Simpang Joglo is very congested. With this arrangement, it is hoped that this arrangement can solve road traffic problems and train movement,” said Karya.

The first task in the infrastructure plan is the construction of the 1.8 km elevated double-track train, which will be carried out by the Directorate General of Railways of the Transportation Ministry.

The design of the flyover bridge takes inspiration from local architecture around Solo, including Batik Sidomukti, Klewer Market, and the Keraton.

The Solo Balapan – Kalioso double-track project is expected to cost around Rp920 billion. The construction is targeted for completion by the end of 2023.

The construction of the national road underpass connecting Jalan Ki Mangunsarkoro and Jalan Sumpah Pemuda is also being carried out by the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing. There will also be land acquisition for provincial and district or city roads by the Central Java Provincial Government and the Solo City Government.

Sumadi went on to say that the train line at Simpang Joglo has a fairly dense frequency of train movements because it is used by three types of trains, namely long-distance trains for passengers and freight, the Adi Sumarmo Airport Train (BIAS), and the Solo-Jogja commuter train.

The existence of the Joglo intersection can add more than 30 minutes to a train’s arrival time.

“With the construction of the elevated rail, it is hoped that the train arrival time will decrease significantly to less than 15 minutes,” Sumadi added.

At the same press event, the Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo said that with mutual cooperation between the central government, regional governments, the army, and police, as well as other parties, the development would run smoothly.

“This good cooperation has been tested in Central Java. For example, the construction of Ahmad Yani Airport in Semarang and Jenderal Besar Sudirman Airport in Purbalingga,” said Pranowo.

Solo’s Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka explained that with the start of the work on the arrangement of the Joglo intersection, his party is anticipating the traffic impact and social impact by conducting outreach and communication with the surrounding community.

“This arrangement can also overcome flooding because later drainage will be built to the Kalianyar river. The arrangement of the Joglo intersection will become a new icon in the city of Solo,” said Raka.