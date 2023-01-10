Introducing David Daguise, the General Manager of Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia introduces David Daguise as the hotel’s General Manager.

Daguise is a French hotelier who brings over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry with reputable international hotel brands and groups across the world and several hotel openings under his belt.

A man with a strong personality and openness to explore new countries and cultures had initiated his career in England as a Guest Relations officer as well as working for some renowned international hotel groups in the Caribbean, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Maldives.

By 2010, he joined Accor as the Resident Manager of Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf & Spa. In 2013, he was appointed as the pre-opening General Manager of The Lake Garden Nay Pyi Taw – MGallery in Myanmar, followed by the General Manager of SO Sofitel Hua Hin. His prolonged successful achievements in operations, customer service, and revenue growth brought him back to Myanmar, where he was appointed as Cluster General Manager for Novotel and opened the first Sofitel in the country in Inle Lake.

Daguise recently opened the first phase of the new vibrant Mercure Rayong Lomtalay Villas & Resort, and his new journey is now taking him to Indonesia, right at the centre of Jakarta, in charge of Pullman Jakarta Indonesia.

“This is my first assignment in Indonesia. I’m excited to embrace a new experience, explore the country, and obviously engage with the Indonesian people who are so kind and hospitable,” said Daguise.

As an experienced hotelier carrying a humble, curious, and dynamic personality, Daguise is enthusiastically keen to share with his team. He is now aiming at greater opportunities and therefore reinforcing Pullman Jakarta Indonesia as a landmark in the city. He is also a strong believer in people’s development and takes pride in knowing everyone’s wishes and ambitions in order to give everybody the opportunity to grow with their respective abilities and skills.

Daguise expressed that regarding his new role, he strongly believes that together with his team, they will be able to deliver an authentic and high-quality experience. “The property has tremendous potential which will unfold as we move forward. New concepts, personalised service, high-quality standards, and attention to the product and creativity are among some of the initiatives that are already in motion.”

Daguise is managing 427 luxury rooms, including Sana Sini with its famous and unrivalled culinary excursion into the different corners of Europe and Asia, the legendary Kahyangan known for outstanding service, amazing city views, and unparalleled Shabu-Shabu and Teppanyaki experiences, as well as The Back Room Bar, Le Chocolat Lounge, Makaron Bakeshop and Fit and Spa as the hotel’s General Manager. He enjoys travelling, reading, and gardening in his leisure time. When he gets the chance, he likes to spend a couple of hours, or even half a day, out on the golf course.