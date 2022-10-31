Third Jakarta Independent Film Festival Goes Hybrid

Following the success of the first and second editions in an online format, the third edition of the Jakarta Independent Film Festival (JIFF) is back on 2nd-6th November 2022.

The third edition of JIFF’s programs can be accessed online from 2nd-6th November on the festival’s online streaming platform called Endavo Media Management, followed by the offline program which will be held on 5-6th November at Gripa Studio, Jakarta both free of charge. For online viewing, JIFF applies Indonesia geo-blocking therefore it can only be accessed by viewers in Indonesia.

As a competition-based film festival, JIFF welcomes the enthusiasm of filmmakers from worldwide. Approximately 1,000 films were received by JIFF; 30 selected films will be featured, each of which was nominated in 10 categories. These thirty films come from 15 countries: Australia, the US, Iceland, Argentina, Poland, France, Canada, Germany, South Korea, Armenia, Singapore, North Macedonia, Turkey, Greece, and of course, Indonesia.

The judging process for the third edition of JIFF went smoothly with the support and dedication of the judges, including Arie Kartikasari for the Indonesian Short Film category, Ilyani Alias for the International Short Film, Klara Virencia for the Indonesian Short Documentary, and Obe Wida for the International Short Documentary. They will also attend the offline event at Gripa Studio.

During the two-day offline program, viewers can enjoy films in three different programs, networking night, and roundtable discussions with filmmakers, judges, and the JIFF committee. Festival-goers and filmmakers who are present at the screening have the opportunity to do a Q&A session at the end of each program. JIFF plans to arrange an awarding night to announce the winners on the last day of the festival.

According to the third JIFF Manager Festival, Shadia Pradsmadji, the JIFF films in this edition present various themes and issues, both actual and timeless. “Through this selection of films, we are invited to look at the diversity of human relationships, across various layers within them. Some encompass journeys, adventures away from home but also poetic journeys of self-discovery,” she added.

Other films outside of the offline program can be watched via www.jiff.ottchannel.com during the festival. The Q&A sessions with filmmakers who are unable to attend the festival will also be available on JIFF’s social media.

Keep an eye on the current updates towards the third edition of JIFF by visiting www.jakartafilmfest.com or following the latest news via Instagram account @/jakartafilmfest and Facebook at Jakarta Independent Film Festival.

