Paramount Theme Park Opening in Bali

The Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo has announced his support for the international project carried out by PT Kios Ria Kreasi and Paramount Pictures of the United States, to build the largest theme park in Southeast Asia.

The plan is to build it in Taman Kerti Bali Semesta, in the Pekutatan, Jembrana area of Bali.

“The construction of the Paramount theme park will further strengthen Bali’s position as a centre for recreation and entertainment for the world’s citizens. It will also improve Bali’s economy, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bambang after witnessing the signing of the cooperation agreement between PT Kios Ria Kreasi and Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles, the United States, virtually from Jakarta.

Also attending were the Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno, Bali Governor I Wayan Koster, Jembrana Regent I Nengah Tamba, President for Global Parks and Resorts International Paramount Pictures Kevin Suh, and Managing Director of PT Kios Ria Kreasi Ade Sulistioputra Laras Shintya Putri, Eddy Kuntadi, and Tito Sulistio.

Bambang explained that the presence of the theme park is very strategic, considering that it is located in the Gilimanuk-Mengwi toll road development area which stretches for 95 kilometres, connecting the Gilimanuk port to the cities of Denpasar, Badung, Gianyar, and Tabanan.

“The soft launch is targeted to be carried out in 2025. Its presence is expected to attract five million tourists every year. It will make Bali even more charming in the eyes of world tourists,” explained Bambang.

Paramount Pictures is part of Viacom CBS, the owner of the largest TV market share in the United States and also the owner of Nickelodeon, as well as the international film producers of Mission Impossible, Top Gun, Star Trek, and The Godfather.

“Their presence in investing shows that Indonesia is very friendly to investors. It also shows that there are still many investment opportunities that investors can work on, especially in the tourism sector. Not only Bali, but Indonesia also has many other favourite tourist destinations such as Lombok, Belitung, Lake Toba, to Labuan Bajo,” concluded Bambang.