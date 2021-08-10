Opus Bay, a new township paradise in Indonesia that sets apart from the rest

Tuan Sing Holdings Launches First Phase of Opus Bay in Batam.

This diversified regional investment holding company in property development, property investment and hotel ownership marks Opus Bay as one of the first major projects in Indonesia, as its first fully integrated township development spanning over 125 hectares in Batam.

Chief Executive Officer of Tuan Sing Holdings, William Liem stated that this project reaffirms Tuan Sing’s confidence in the strong ties between Singapore and Indonesia. “The development is on the lines of our vision to set benchmarks in our offerings – most luxuriously and sustainably – for our customers,” said Liem.

This integrated township is located next to the Waterfront Ferry Terminal in Batam, surrounded by lush greenery and fronted by a spectacular seafront view. It will serve Singapore residents as a home away from home and a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of the mainland and indulge in urban resort-style waterfront living. Furthermore, Liem said potential homeowners and investors in Indonesia can take comfort in Tuan Sing’s strong track record as an established property developer with a presence in various key Asian cities across Singapore, China, Indonesia, and Australia.

Opus Bay will be launched in several phases over the next few years, serving as a “destination experience for all” by offering residential, hospitality, entertainment, and business facilities for residents and tourists. Phase I is expected to be completed within the next three to five years. It comprises approximately 40 hectares of land with the Cluny Villas, a gated community of charming resort-style luxury villas and the Balmoral Tower, high-rise residential apartments with seafront views.

Aside from residential spaces, a plethora of pipeline activities are also in the works. These offerings include the exclusive Opus Club House for gatherings and events, a shopping galleria featuring international fashion, sports and lifestyle brands and F&B experiences brought in by various retail vendors, including Indonesian big-box retailer Mitra Adiperkasa (MAP).

Future developments for Opus Bay will also include education and medical facilities such as international schools, to develop the township into a renowned education and medical hub. The township will also consist of offices, MICE facilities, event plazas, hotels and numerous tourist attractions, entertainment, and eco-tourism related facilities, all within proximity of the ferry terminal, in the next few phases.

Opus Bay is a collaboration between Tuan Sing and several award-winning world-class architectural firms and partners. Kohn Pedersen Fox is the master plan architect, ONG&ONG designs the villas, and RT+Q is behind the apartments. Furthermore, Lead8 and Park + Associates round up the architectural team with their design of the retail offerings and ferry terminal, respectively.

“We are very excited to launch Opus Bay, one of the largest integrated developments in Indonesia.

We envision Opus Bay to be a smart city and an integrated community which serves as the perfect place for luxurious and affordable resort-style living for locals, expats and travellers alike,” added Liem.

The company is committed to unlocking the potential and undiscovered side of Batam which serves as a corridor to Indonesia and the third busiest entry port to the country, after Jakarta and Bali. Batam is exempt from custom rules and taxes being a free-trade zone – an ideal investment for property seekers and foreign investors. Aside from that, the island’s proximity to Singapore, coupled with Indonesia’s heavy investment to improve the connectivity of the island, make Batam an attractive destination over the long term.

Interested buyers can make an appointment to visit Opus Bay sales gallery located in both Indonesia and Singapore at Gedung Ferry Terminal Teluk Senimba Marina Waterfront City, Jl. K.H. Ahmad Dahlan No.1, Tj. Riau, Sekupang, Batam, Indonesia and Level 1, 18 Robinson Road, Singapore 048547 respectively. Please email [email protected] for more information or to arrange a viewing.