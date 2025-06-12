Marriott Business Council Indonesia Launches “10,000 Mangroves For Indonesia”

The upcoming initiative unites over 75 Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts across the country to help restore Indonesia’s vital mangrove ecosystems.

Marriott Business Council Indonesia is proud to announce the launch of the “10,000 Mangroves for Indonesia” initiative — a remarkable display of unity and commitment to environmental sustainability. In celebration of World Environment Day on the 5th of June 2025, this nationwide project will see over 75 Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts across Indonesia join forces with local NGOs to plant 10,000 mangrove trees across key coastal regions, including Bali, Jakarta, Batam, Bintan, Belitung, Lombok, Manado, Labuan Bajo, and beyond.

As the world’s largest archipelagic nation, Indonesia’s vast coastlines are increasingly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Mangroves, with their unique ability to shield shorelines from erosion, purify water, provide essential habitat for marine life, and act as powerful carbon sinks, play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of coastal ecosystems. More than a simple tree-planting project, “10,000 Mangroves for Indonesia” represents hope for the future. Recognising this, Marriott Business Council Indonesia is taking bold, collective action to safeguard the environment and inspire lasting change.

A Unified Vision for a Sustainable Future

This campaign aligns with Marriott International’s Serve 360 initiative, which seeks to “Nurture Our World” by investing in natural resource conservation and fostering community resilience. By mobilising the strength of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio in Indonesia, this initiative marks the first-ever nationwide collaboration to address environmental challenges together. Bridging the gap between associates, guests, and local communities, this project aims to restore vital mangrove forests while reinforcing Marriott International’s commitment to sustainable development in the regions where it operates.

“This initiative is a powerful reflection of what we can achieve when we come together as one — united in purpose and guided by our values. Through ‘10,000 Mangroves for Indonesia,’ we are proud to live out our Serve 360 commitment, being a force for good in the communities where we operate. It is our collective responsibility and privilege to protect the natural beauty of this wonderful country, while helping to ensure a thriving future for generations to come,” said Martin Ehlers, Chairman of Marriott Business Council Indonesia and General Manager of Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa.

Making a Global Impact, One Mangrove at a Time

The “10,000 Mangroves for Indonesia” initiative reflects Marriott International’s belief that communities thrive when collective action is taken to protect natural resources.

In collaboration with Tahura, the planting took place on the 30th of May 2025 at 7:30 AM at Simbar Segara, Denpasar, where 1,500 mangrove trees were planted to help reinforce the island’s western coastline. Jakarta: Partnering with Badan Penanggulangan Bencana Daerah (BPBD) and Dinas Ketahanan Pangan, Kelautan, dan Pertanian (KPKP) DKI Jakarta, 1,600 mangrove trees were planted on the 2nd of June 2025 at 9:00 AM at the Mangrove Ecomarine in Muara Angke, North Jakarta — a vital green space for mangrove education and ecotourism amid the city’s urban landscape.

Join Us in Making a Difference

To learn more about the initiative or find out how to get involved, visit @marriottindonesia.bc on Instagram. To discover how Marriott International is empowering communities worldwide, visit Serve360.marriott.com.