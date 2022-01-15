MotoGP Indonesia Scheduled for March

MotoGP Indonesia 2022 will take place on 18-20th March 2022, the first time the event will be held in Indonesia since 1997.

The MotoGP race will be held at the Mandalika Circuit, Central Lombok.

The Indonesian MotoGP tickets are divided into five categories: general admission, standard grandstand, premium grandstand, VIP deluxe class, and VIP premier class.

The cheapest ticket is the general admission category for Friday 18th March, priced at Rp115,000. In general, the first day always presents two free practice sessions from each race category in MotoGP.

Tickets for the second day on Saturday 19th March are for the qualifying session and Sunday 20th March are for the main event. General admission tickets for this day are priced at Rp287,500 and Rp575,000.

The release of the Indonesia 2022 MotoGP ticket prices has been in the spotlight of foreign media. An Italian media outlet named Tuttomotoriweb has said that the ticket price is too expensive for Indonesian people.

“You can say the price is cheap. Yes, for westerners, but for those who live in Indonesia the price is not cheap,” wrote Tuttomotoriweb.

The Indonesian MotoGP ticket prices are indeed cheaper than MotoGP ticket prices in Europe, for example, the San Marino MotoGP series in Italy. The cheapest grandstand ticket for the San Marino event last season was priced at €27 or around Rp440,000 for the first day. This ticket is almost twice as expensive as the cheapest Mandalika MotoGP grandstand ticket for Rp230,000, which is also only for Fridays.

Meanwhile in neighboring countries, the cheapest Malaysian MotoGP ticket in 2020 was set to be RM44 ringgit, around Rp150,000 – before the event was cancelled. The ticket would have been valid for an open area with no seats, or the equivalent of general admission, for Saturdays and Sundays.

This is much cheaper than the Indonesian MotoGP weekend packages which are sold with prices starting from Rp805,000. Malaysian MotoGP promoters also made free access to all the stands on Friday.

Of course, the price is set when conditions are normal when there are no restrictions on audience capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO of Dorna Sports Carmelo Ezpeleta explained how important the MotoGP Mandalika 2022 in Indonesia is for the future of Grand Prix racing during the EFE Forum Sport Business Days in Spain on Thursday 13th January. For Ezpeleta, the Southeast Asian region is very important for the MotoGP event, that’s why holding a race in Indonesia is very necessary.

“Universality is very important for MotoGP, especially above all else, when this is the Southeast Asian region,” said Ezpeleta” as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

“This season, MotoGP is back in Indonesia for the first time in decades, and in the years to come, we will go to more countries. We have to go wherever we can go,” said Ezpeleta.

There are a total of 21 races in MotoGP 2022, including the Mandalika MotoGP in Indonesia. Ezpeleta said one of the conditions for a country to be able to hold a MotoGP race is that there is no long quarantine regulation.

“What we experienced in MotoGP America last year is what we want to achieve. It is a status that we have prepared and what we are talking about, that we will not accept quarantine,” said Ezpeleta. “The truth is, if they tell us that we have to be quarantined for 14 days, the answer is clear: ‘No, I’m not coming!‘ That’s the limit.”