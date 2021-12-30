Holiday Resort Lombok, a serene resort on Lombok Island

This beachfront resort lies on Lombok Island’s west coast.

With an area of 15 hectares, surrounded by green hills and ivory-white-coloured beaches, it’s easy to feel serene and separate from the outside world.

With facilities such as a restaurant, two swimming pools, spa, tennis court, gym, diving centre, minimart and kid’s club in the resort area, it is hard to leave the resort. However, Holiday Resort Lombok is just a 5-minutes’ drive from the heart of Senggigi where there are shops, bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

Holiday Resort Lombok covers a total of 189 units of rooms, apartments and villas. Rooms are divided into five categories: Garden Chalet and Ocean View, each with an area of 33 – 55 square meters, offering views of the hotel gardens and the sea, respectively. Each room is equipped with a terrace or balcony and is surrounded by lush plants. In-room amenities include an air-conditioner, a spacious bathroom with a hot shower, television with dozens of foreign and local channels, a minibar and free coffee and tea, and a mini-fridge.

The 76 sqm Beach Bungalow room is built with natural materials such as coconut wood and local stone to reflect the natural surroundings. Simple and elegant, the Beach Bungalow is designed with bespoke traditional Lombok details for your comfort. The spacious veranda offers panoramic views of the beach and turquoise waters. All accommodation is well-appointed and equipped with a bathtub, mini bar, air conditioning, safety deposit box, tea and coffee making facilities—all to make your stay as comfortable as possible.

30 Mangsit Suite apartments are located across the road on the east side about 40 meters from the lobby, swimming pool and beach. This Mangsit Suite apartment offers 2 bedrooms with king and twin beds. It boasts separate bathrooms, a living room, a fully equipped kitchenette, a dining area, a large refrigerator, televisions in the master bedroom and living room, a courtyard and terrace with a view of tropical gardens and beautifully landscaped coconut trees.

Last but not least, the Beach Garden Suite has its own private pool that gives guests privacy. It offers 2 bedrooms with a king-size and a twin bed. Separate bathrooms, a living room, storage area, dining room, and terrace overlooking the coconut garden and the sea. This type of accommodation is truly a home away from home.

Starting a day with a rich buffet-style breakfast at Kayangan Restaurant. Where you can see a panoramic view of the beach, garden, and swimming pool. On a clear day, you will see Mount Agung towering above the sea. Day and night, Kayangan Restaurant serves a variety of Indonesian, Asian and International dishes, including vegetarian options and a children’s menu.

At the end of the pool, Gili Pool Bar is designed to blend in with the ocean and garden views. Gili Pool Bar is the perfect place to enjoy fresh juices, cocktails and snacks cooked with fresh ingredients while watching the sunset.

Children will never be bored at Holiday Resort Lombok, from releasing turtles to the sea, horseback riding, swinging, swimming, or digging in the sand. In fact, Mangsit Beach in front of the hotel is a perfect location to try surfing for beginners. Another option, 30 minutes drive to the north and you can visit the Lombok Wildlife Park or visit the island of Gili Trawangan which is famous for its natural underwater beauty. Our partner Blue Marlin Dive is happy to take you to explore the underwater world of Gili Trawangan. With more than 30 years of experience and various PADI award certificates, Blue Marlin Dive offers diving sessions from beginners to experienced ones.

Relax after a day full of activities. Mandalika Spa offers various types of treatments, for both men and women. If you like a strong massage we recommend trying a traditional Balinese massage, while for a more gentle treatment, the Mandalika massage is the best choice. You can choose to receive a spa treatment with an ocean view or in the serenity of the spa room.

Holiday Resort Lombok is easily accessible from the airport and port. You can book a pick-up in advance for an additional fee of IDR 450,000. If you are looking for an easy way to get around Lombok with private transportation, our resort can arrange trips or car rentals for you.