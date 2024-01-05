Bali Immigration: Foreigners Overstaying Face Rp1 Million Daily Fine

The Immigration Office in Bali underscores penalties of Rp1 million for foreign nationals whose residence permits have expired or overstayed.

“Don’t allow foreigners to enter and stay in Indonesia illegally,” stated Romi Yudianto, Head of the Bali Province Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

He clarified that the Rp1 million fine per day applies if a foreigner’s residence permit expires, and they remain in Indonesian territory for less than 60 days.

Foreigners unable to pay will be deported and listed as prohibited from entering Indonesian territory. Those with expired permits exceeding 60 days will be automatically deported and detained.

Deported foreigners receive a stamp on their passports, while those overstaying less than 60 days, paying the fine, avoid deportation stamping.

Provisions for deportation are outlined in Law Number 6 of 2011 regarding Immigration in Article 78. Deportation forcibly removes foreigners for reasons such as overstaying, engaging in dangerous activities, or disturbing public order.

Article 63 specifies that costs of administrative immigration actions, like deportation, are covered by the foreigner’s guarantor. If there’s no guarantor, costs fall directly on the foreigner. In cases of inability to pay, the family bears the costs; if the family can’t afford it, the country’s representative covers deportation costs.

The Rp1 million per day fine is regulated by Government Regulation Number 28 of 2019 concerning types and rates for Non-Tax State Revenue (PNBP), applicable to the Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

The duration of deportation from Indonesia depends on the violation, typically lasting six months for overstaying. In 2023, Ngurah Rai Immigration Office, Denpasar Immigration, and Singaraja Immigration collectively deported 256 foreigners for residence permit issues, visa violations, and legal matters.

Ngurah Rai Immigration accounted for the highest number at 164, followed by Denpasar Immigration (75) and Singaraja (17).