Sensatia Botanicals Introduces Bath Care Refill Pouches

Sensatia Botanicals, known for more than 20 years as an innovative company that introduces sustainable natural beauty products, today announced the launch of a bath treatment specially designed to refill previously used containers, thereby reducing waste and carbon footprint.

Bath treatments available in this refill pack include Body Wash, Hand Wash, Shampoo and Baby Shampoo & Body Wash.

All products in this collection have a biodegradable formula because they consist of natural ingredients that are easily biodegradable to the environment. These products do not contain harmful chemicals thereby reducing the potential to contaminate groundwater and are safe even when the rinse water is discharged through sewers and ends up in aquatic systems. Eco-friendly packaging combined with vegan and biodegradable formulas is part of our actions to reduce our carbon footprint.

Packaged in recyclable plastic, this innovative pouch is available in 11 different variants including:

Balancing Body Wash Refill – 500mL

Balancing Shampoo Refill – 500mL

Calming Body Wash Refill – 500mL

Calming Shampoo Refill – 500mL

Hydrating Body Wash Refill – 500mL

Hydrating Shampoo Refill – 500mL

Nurturing Body Wash Refill – 500mL

Nurturing Shampoo Refill – 500mL

Petal & Rind Hand Wash Refill – 500mL

Violet & Geranium Hand Wash Refill – 500mL

Baby Nourishing Shampoo & Body Wash Refill – 500mL

The ingredients used in Sensatia Botanicals product formulas are carefully selected through strict protocols to ensure quality and sustainability. The formula works effectively with plant extracts that are soothing and safe for sensitive skin.

“Our collection of bath care products has been loved by many customers because it has biodegradable formulas that are very good for the skin and environmentally friendly,” said Michael Lorenti Jr., Managing Director of Sensatia Botanicals. “In response to requests from environmentally conscious customers, we are delighted to provide this sustainable alternative that makes it possible to reuse existing containers and reduce their carbon footprint.”

For more information about Sensatia Botanicals, visit www.sensatia.com.