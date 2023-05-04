Sedation Dentistry: Relax and Painless Dental Treatment

Looking for dental treatment with sedation in Indonesia? Sedation dentistry uses medication to help patients relax during dental procedures.

Discover painless dental treatment in YARSI Dental Hospital – @rsgmyarsi like usually done in Australia, America, etc. With types of painless dental treatment: Inhalation Sedation, Intravena Sedation and General Anesthesia.

Sedation dentistry helps you feel calm, relaxed and at ease during dental procedures. It’s mildly sedating, so you’re still technically awake but you feel quite jittery. Although general anesthesia is used for longer procedures, or if you have a lot of anxiety that might interfere with your treatment. You will be completely unconscious and not have any pain, your muscles will relax, and you will lose your memory during the operation.

Sedation dentistry can benefit people of all ages, including children. Dentists often recommend this option for people with dental anxiety. hypersensitive gag reflex, difficulty controlling movements. special needs, including physical, cognitive or behavioural such as autism, ADHD, Alzheimer’s disease, etc and also patients with many dental problems.

YARSI Dental Hospital is an integrated dental healthcare system providing exceptional dental care to our local and global communities.

