Valentine Celebrations at Grand Hyatt Jakarta

Grand Hyatt Jakarta celebrates the day of love on 14th February with various dining experiences at its award-winning restaurants.

Poolside Restaurant on the fifth floor presents a candlelit dinner under the stars with a set menu priced at Rp2.5 million++ per couple. The six-course gastronomy includes a three-way foie gras, lobster ravioli, a choice of black cod or wagyu tenderloin, and many more. This exquisite menu is also available at the intimate C’s Steak & Seafood Restaurant.

Meanwhile, Grand Café offers a fresh made-to-order Indonesian buffet dinner with a touch of romance for Rp500,000++ per person. Each couple will receive a complimentary red rose, pralines, mocktails and photography service.

Fountain Lounge spreads the love throughout the month with refreshing afternoon tea sets: Grand Afternoon Tea with international savoury and sweet bites, as well as Bundaran Afternoon Tea that highlights local delicacies. Each afternoon tea offering, priced at Rp350,000++ per couple, comes with Moscato, rosé wine, tea or coffee. As a memento for the loved ones, heart-shaped pralines are available for purchase in a box of nine, 25, or 100, starting from Rp260,000+.

Couples can also experience a romantic staycation overlooking the city’s iconic landmark, Bundaran HI, with a limited Grand Deal offer valid until the end of March 2022. Reservations can simply be made on www.grandhyattjakarta.com with a special offer code ‘TIGER’.

Please contact Grand Hyatt Jakarta at +62 21 2992 1488 or WhatsApp +62 815 913 1234 to make your restaurant reservations or for more details.

