Joyfully End 2022 with JW Marriott Jakarta

Two year-end packages are yours to joyfully enjoy at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta as 2023 quickly approaches.

From special year-end room packages with festive dining optional inclusions to fun-filled entertainment for every guest to enjoy throughout their visit, this five-star hotel located in the heart of Mega Kuningan CBD, is inviting you to end 2022 on an exquisite note.

Picture-perfect festivities

Available from 16Th December 2022 until 8th January 2023, you get 20 percent savings for a minimum stay of three nights. This offer starts from Rp1.7 million++ per night and is inclusive of a buffet breakfast at Sailendra Restaurant for two adults and two children under 6. Keep in mind that this daily rate is not available during New Year’s Eve.

Year-end getaway

Exclusively for New Year’s Eve, the price starts from Rp3. 5 million++ per room per night, inclusive of a choice of New Year’s Eve Dinner or New Year’s Day Brunch at Sailendra Restaurant for two adults and two children under 6.

Throughout the wonderful year-end holidays, special kids activities are available for each junior guest to discover at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta: Kids Painting, Kids Yoga, Cookies Decorating Class, Kids Movies, Junior Florist, Kids Zumba, and many more.

Pair the joyful excitement to ring in 2023 with a wonderful buffet spread at the award-winning Sailendra Restaurant or Pearl Chinese Restaurant for an oriental twist. Also on offer is the unforgettable festive feast accompanied by a live band entertainment by Fo’Fun until the clock strikes midnight for the countdown at Sailendra. Moreover, Sailendra’s New Year’s Eve Dinner and New Year’s Day Brunch are available at a flat price of Rp888,000 nett per person, while Pearl’s special year-end special set-menu dinner is priced at Rp1,588,000 nett per person, as well as New Year’s Day “Dimsumlicious” Brunch on 1st January 2023 at Rp688,000 nett per person.

In addition, Asuka Japanese Dining offers a remarkable Omakase set for New Year’s Eve, in which each Japanese food connoisseur may treat themselves with rare Japanese premium delicacies flown-in from Japan. Enjoy the exclusive Omakase set at Rp3 million++ per person.

For those who are in for some dancing their way to the new year, Blu Martini’s dance floor will be rocked by the talented DJ Ica June, and guests may also enjoy a Fashion Show by “Miss Green” starting from 8pm.

Please call 021 5798 8888 or WhatsApp +62 811-865-8163 to book your room. Learn more about the Festive offerings at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta by contacting 021 5798 8888 or via WhatsApp at +62 811-5886-111.