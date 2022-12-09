New Year, New Beginnings at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Welcome the New Year 2023 with your beloved family at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta.

Enjoy various attractive offers that you don’t want to miss, starting from the New Year’s holiday packages at the heart of Jakarta, lavish dinners at Signatures Restaurant, romantic dinners at the sky pool to a Disco fever party at Paulaner Brauhaus Jakarta ready to make the year-end celebration unforgettable.

Sparkling New Year Staycation

Mark the end of the year in style as you whisk yourself and your loved ones off to a cosy bolthole for a holiday staycation in Jakarta. Celebrate with an in-room party favour and amenities as you get into the holiday spirit at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta. Starting from IDR 2,500,000++, inclusive of breakfast for two adults and children below six years old, welcome amenities, evening snack and party favour, on 31st December for stays from 30th December 2022 to 1st January 2023.

Lavish New Year Celebration at Signatures

Make your year-end celebrations extra special as you revel in the joy of the festivities with an elaborate spread of salmon en croûte, smoked beef brisket, roasted US Prime ribs, seafood on ice and many other holiday classics as you say goodbye to 2022 with your loved ones. Including a glass of Bisol Jeio Colmei Prosecco along with a special live music performance and kids’ playground to add to the festivities.

New Year’s Eve dinner buffet is available on 31st December 2022 priced at IDR 888,000++ per person and New Year’s Day Feast brunch buffet on 1st January 2023 for IDR 688,000++ per person. Early-bird 15% OFF for bookings made before 20th December 2022.

New Year OKUKASE

This year, make your year-end celebration an unforgettable one with an eight-course tasting menu of the finest Japanese delicacies from OKU. Take your beloved family to New Year’s Eve lavish dining at OKU featuring Tuna Pillow, Toyosu Aburi Sushi, Toshikoshi Soba, Fugu Karaage, Ikura Chawan Mushi, Japanese Wagyu, Garlic Rice and Hagoita Ice Cream to end on a sweet note including free-flow ocha.

New year OKUKASE is available on 31st December 2022 for IDR 2,900,000++ per person.

Disco Fever New Year’s Eve Celebration at Paulaner

Raise a toast and cheers to the New Year with our home-brewed Paulaner beer! Disco the night away and sing along to your favourite tunes with our live band and the best Bavarian food as you cap off 2022 in style. With a minimum spend of IDR 700,000++ per person on 31st December 2022.

Round up your loved ones as we round up our 2022 favourites for a New Year Platter loaded with pork knuckle betutu, pork belly andaliman, pork ribs kecombrang, black rice, ebatan vegetables, sambal matah, sambal andaliman, sambal kecombrang, and andaliman gravy to celebrate the festive season. Starting from 26th December 2022 to 1st January 2023 priced at IDR 650,000++.

New Year’s Eve Dinner for Two

End your year with a romantic setting to please your date. An intimate evening at our Sky Pool will guarantee an exquisite five-course dining experience with an enchanting view of Jakarta’s city skyline. Including a bottle of sparkling wine. This romantic, intimate year-end dinner is priced at IDR 4,500,000++ per couple. Ensure a romantic New Year’s Eve for yourself and your special one as this offer is limited to four couples only.

Available on 31st December 2022.

Visit the website https://www.kempinski.com/en/jakarta for reservations.