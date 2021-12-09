Grand Hyatt Bali Decks the Halls for a Grand Festive Season

It is that time of year again when halls are decked with boughs of holly and the air is filled with jollity, and Grand Hyatt Bali has prepared many offers and activities to make your festive season even merrier.

For authentic Christmas ambience and flavours, the resort’s Garden Café restaurant will host a Christmas Eve Carving Dinner on 24th December 2021. Meanwhile, Italian restaurant Salsa Verde and renowned Japanese outlet Nampu are offering curated à la carte menus specially prepared for Christmas Eve. Christmas Day sees Rudolph’s Brunch at Salsa Verde and a Festive à la carte Dinner at Nampu. The festivities continue to Boxing Day with a Christmas BBQ Dinner on the terrace at Garden Café.

Various activities will be held going throughout the month, such as a Christmas Flower Arrangement Class on 21st December, “Santa is Coming to Town” Painting Workshop for kids on 22nd December, and Gingerbread House Decorating on 24-25th December at Veranda Lounge & Bar. Grand Hyatt Bali has also prepared a festival of festivities, with fun themed markets including the Festive Sweet Market on 7-26th December and the Wine Tasting Market on 27-30th December at Veranda Lounge & Bar.

The New Year’s Eve festivities include an Asian Street Food Buffet Dinner at Garden Café, a five-course set menu dinner at Salsa Verde, and a festive à la carte dinner at Nampu. If you are looking for a more laid-back way to ring in the new year, opt for the Lounge and Chill evening at Veranda Lounge & Bar. Welcome 2022 with bold neon shades and some disco dancing with the Neon Disco New Year’s Party.

Make the most of the season and take up our Grand Christmas Stay offer for a two-night stay in a Grand Room including daily breakfast, complimentary extra bed for children under 12, complimentary Kids Club access, and Christmas amenities. The package is priced at RP3,076,000++ for single occupancy and Rp3,576,000++ for double occupancy. Anyone who books the Grand Christmas Stay package will receive an extra gift from Santa and be able to choose from a one-time lunch or dinner, one-time relaxing spa treatment or resort credit valued at Rp600,000.

Visit grandhyattbali.com for more information.