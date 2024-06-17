Monday, 17 June 2024

ROKU’S SUMMER COCKTAILS AT PAYANGAN LOUNGE

by Indonesia Expat
As summer begins and in celebration of World Gin Day, Payangan Lounge introduces a fresh cocktail selection featuring the distinctive Roku Gin.

Crafted from six Japanese botanicals cultivated across four seasons, Roku offers a balanced flavour profile.

Payangan Lounge presents three exclusive cocktails this month using Roku as the key ingredient. The Bara Gimlet, blending rose syrup and orange bitters, offers a sweet and sour flavour. The Rongan Collis combines longan, elderflower syrup and hibiscus soda water for those seeking a burst of fruitiness and freshness. Lastly, the Kohi Sour combines coffee liqueur, spiced orange, and kaffir lime for a uniquely sour and bitter taste.

PAYANGAN LOUNGE
Available daily at Payangan Lounge from 12 PM to 11.45 PM, all of Roku’s Summer Cocktails are priced at IDR 170,000+ per glass and open to outside guests. Enjoy a glass or more from this special cocktail selection in the serene ambience of the Payangan highlands at Payangan Lounge, Padma Resort Ubud.

Payangan Lounge, Padma Resort Ubud.
For more information, please contact: 

