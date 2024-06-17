ROKU’S SUMMER COCKTAILS AT PAYANGAN LOUNGE

As summer begins and in celebration of World Gin Day, Payangan Lounge introduces a fresh cocktail selection featuring the distinctive Roku Gin.

Crafted from six Japanese botanicals cultivated across four seasons, Roku offers a balanced flavour profile.

Payangan Lounge presents three exclusive cocktails this month using Roku as the key ingredient. The Bara Gimlet, blending rose syrup and orange bitters, offers a sweet and sour flavour. The Rongan Collis combines longan, elderflower syrup and hibiscus soda water for those seeking a burst of fruitiness and freshness. Lastly, the Kohi Sour combines coffee liqueur, spiced orange, and kaffir lime for a uniquely sour and bitter taste.

Available daily at Payangan Lounge from 12 PM to 11.45 PM, all of Roku’s Summer Cocktails are priced at IDR 170,000+ per glass and open to outside guests. Enjoy a glass or more from this special cocktail selection in the serene ambience of the Payangan highlands at Payangan Lounge, Padma Resort Ubud.

