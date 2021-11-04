Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta Rejoices Festive Season

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta is delighted to share a wonderfully festive array of experiences with the 2021 theme, The Classic Celebration.

Festive Dining at Lyon and Cinnamon

Throughout December, Lyon will present enticing festive buffets and brunches. Celebrated as a staple for every Christmas celebration since the 16th century, the classic roast turkey will be central to this year’s holiday feast, served with honey-glazed chestnuts, Brussel sprouts, baby potatoes, and homemade cranberry sauce. Other festive favourites include herb-roasted prime ribs, honey glazed gammon ham and mouth-watering desserts produced from varieties of chocolates and forest berries.

Lyon’s Christmas eve buffet dinner will be available on 24th December priced at Rp888,000++ per person. Moreover, the award-winning Lyon brunch will be available on Christmas Day, where guests are welcome to enjoy as many dishes as they desire from the a la carte menu in addition to the buffet offerings. The Lyon Christmas Brunch is priced at Rp888,000++ per person.

The family-friendly Cinnamon will be serving an all-you-can-eat dining experience featuring classic holiday dishes from around the world. Cinnamon creates the perfect ambience for year-end celebrations with families, friends, colleagues, and loved ones with cheerful and colourful decorations to entertain the little ones. Cinnamon’s Christmas Eve dinner buffet is priced at Rp588,000++ per person.

Please contact Hello MO through call or WhatsApp at +62 (21) 2993 8888 or email to [email protected] or [email protected] to make your reservations.

Festive at Home

Christmas at Home has a wondrous choice of sumptuous and tasty dishes delivered directly to guests’ homes. By ordering 24 hours in advance, guests can enjoy a mouth-watering choice of festive dishes including the Lyon sourdough, beetroot cured salmon, truffle white Bean veloute, dory provençale, Christmas roasted sirloin, or herbs roasted chicken and Christmas pudding. This Festive at Home package will be available from 4th to 31st December 2021, priced at Rp1.2 million++ per package, serving four people.

Splendid Festive Hampers from The Mandarin Cake Shop

Treat your friends, family, business associates, and loved ones to the exceptional range of Festive Hampers comprising a wide selection of festive delights. The Mandarin Cake Shop offers two festive hampers in an elegantly designed gift box, including chia seed flapjack, cornish cookies, pecan cookies, hazelnut orange biscotti, cocoa nib’s biscotti and cranberry oat cookies. The Festive Hampers are available from 15th November to 30th December 2021 with a price starting at Rp690,000 nett. Enjoy a 15 percent early bird discount from 15th November to 10th December 2021.

Please contact Hello MO through call or WhatsApp at +62 (21) 2993 8888, or email [email protected] to place your orders.

“Pick A Fan” CSR Programme

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta once again invites guests and colleagues to participate in the “Pick A Fan” programme. Now in its fourth year, this programme aims to share the joy of Christmas with 100 underprivileged children under the care of Emmanuel Foundation – a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the health and education of less-fortunate people in Jakarta and West Java. To participate in the programme, guests are invited to collect one or more fan ornaments hanging on the hotel’s Christmas Tree, each containing a child’s name and wish. Guests can then drop the requested gift at the Concierge desk to be delivered to the children.

Lavish Choice of New Year’s Dining Experience

The all-day-dining Cinnamon will present a delectable buffet offering a wide range of international cuisine. The New Year’s Eve dinner buffet at Cinnamon is priced at Rp788,000++ per person. Please contact Hello MO through call or WhatsApp at +62 (21) 2993 8888, or email [email protected] to make your reservations.

Moreover, Lyon will share its popular brunch featuring an array of mouth-watering dishes prepared with the freshest ingredients to create an unforgettable New Year’s Day celebration. Lyon’s New Year’s Day brunch is priced at Rp888,000++ per person. Please contact Hello MO through call or WhatsApp at +62 (21) 2993 8888, or email [email protected] to reserve.

“Exquisite New Year’s Eve” Package

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta is the ideal destination to create unforgettable memories when celebrating the New Year right in the heart of the city with family and loved ones.

The hotel offers 272 spacious guestrooms and suites with an unbeatable view of Jakarta’s iconic skyline. The “Exquisite New Year’s Eve” package includes:

• Available for stay from 31st December 2021 to 1st January 2022 with prices starting from Rp3.7 million++ (breakfast for two adults and two children up to 12 years old).

• Special countdown amenities for New Year’s Eve.

• 15 percent discount on food and beverage.

Please contact Hello MO through call or WhatsApp at +62 (21) 2993 8888, or email [email protected] for more information and to book your stay.