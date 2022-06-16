The award-winning Kayuputi Restaurant at The St. Regis Bali Resort is hosting an exceptional wine dinner featuring Penfolds on 24 June 2022.

Serving the perfect blend of premium haute cuisine paired with a selection of Penfolds wines, guests can experience an exquisite evening in the refined setting of Kayuputi Restaurant with a view over the majestic Indian Ocean.

Start the evening with cocktails crafted by the St. Regis’ master mixologist, including the St. Regis signature Bloody Mary, at King Cole Bar.

Enjoy Nusa Dua’s gentle breeze while you continue your evening in Kayuputi Restaurant from 7:30pm with an outstanding five-course degustation dinner meticulously crafted by Executive Chef Agung Gede to be savoured with wines from one of Australia’s oldest wineries, Penfolds.

From the beginning of 1844 until today, the merging of science, art and innovation has driven Penfolds to become one of Australia’s most famed and respected winemakers. The selection of vineyard sites and the quality of fruit have always underpinned Penfolds’ reputation.

Penfolds has owned and leased some of the best vineyard sites in Australia and works with carefully selected growers to stay true to the fruit-first philosophy of multi-vineyard, multi-regional sourcing.

Today, Penfolds vineyards are located primarily across South Australia’s finest wine regions.

Penfolds Wine Dinner at Kayuputi Restaurant is from 7-10pm, priced at Rp1,650,000 nett per person, including wine pairing.

Email [email protected], call +62 361 300 6786, or WhatsApp +62 811 3994 915 to make reservations at Kayaputi Restaurant, St. Regis Bali Resort.