Joyful Festive Traditions at The St. Regis Bali Resort

Allow yourself the luxury of an unforgettable festive season at The St. Regis Bali Resort as you are welcomed to a festive celebration brimming with lights, warmth, and seasonal cheer.

JOYFUL CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS

Exquisite Festive Hampers

Send your warmest holiday season’s greetings with a personalised hamper filled with exquisite culinary creations from Gourmand Deli available on 25th November-26th December. Pamper your friends and family with homemade cookies, artisanal chocolate pralines, and Christmas stollen.

Prices:

Exclusive hamper is priced at Rp1.7 million nett

Extraordinary hamper inclusive of a bottle of wine is Rp3.6 million nett

Exquisite hamper inclusive of a bottle of champagne is Rp6.4 million nett

Create your own exceptional hamper

10 percent off for Marriott Bonvoy Members

Boneka Christmas Brunch

Delight in a complimentary aperitif selection, including the iconic St. Regis Bloody Mary, at King Cole Bar from 11am to 12pm before your brunch begins at Boneka this Christmas day. Highlighting the spirit of the season, delight in signature selections, including the exquisite lobster omelette, pan-seared duck foie gras, wagyu beef steak and egg, a distinctive carving station, and the teppanyaki ice cream. The Boneka Christmas Brunch is priced at Rp880,000 nett per person.

St. Regis Christmas Brunch

Timeless festive experiences with family and friends await this joyful season with the St. Regis Christmas Brunch for Rp1,450,000 nett per person. Kayuputi invites you to embark on a decadent gastronomical journey with loved ones. The brunch package is inclusive of a complimentary aperitif selection and juices at Kayuputi Champagne Bar from 11am-12pm, while the brunch itself lasts until 3pm.

Christmas Dinner Buffet

Let Boneka’s traditional gala buffet bring back warm memories of home with your beloved family. Tantalise your taste buds with a delectable range of holiday classics crafted by the resort’s culinary team. Allow their meticulous pastry team to delight you with artisanal festive European desserts while you listen to the seductive sounds of a live jazz band on the 24-25th December at 6-10pm.

Prices:

Rp990,000 nett per person

Rp450,000 nett per child (3-12 years old)

Christmas Degustation Dinner

Kayuputi invites you on the 24-25th December at 6:30-11pm to indulge in a premier selection of Asian-inspired flavours showcased in a six-course degustation dinner. Celebrate joyous moments with friends and family, revel in Bali’s most distinguished dining room near the dramatic open kitchen, or the alluring beachfront gazebo overlooking the serene Indian Ocean. Enjoy this dinner for Rp1,450,000 nett per person.

THE TRADITIONS OF NEW YEAR’S EVE

New Year’s Eve Degustation Dinner

Celebrate the New Year in intimate surroundings and a cultured ambience while savouring the Asian-inspired haute cuisine of Kayuputi’s international degustation menu between 7 and 11pm. Elevate your dinner experience with a hand-selected wine pairing from the resort’s Wine Spectator award-winning cellar. Discerning gourmets will delight in this fine gastronomical journey.

Prices:

Rp2,250,000 nett per person (food only)

Rp1,250,000 net per person (additional wine pairing)

New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner

Celebrate in timeless tradition with a New Year’s Eve celebratory dinner at Boneka. Absorb the mystique of the resort’s artisan-crafted interior enlivened with a dynamic live jazz band. Allow the renowned culinary team to guide you on a quintessential culinary journey and end on a high note with a delectable selection of desserts all for Rp1.1 million nett per person at 7-11pm.

Kayuputi New Year’s Day Brunch

Kayuputi invites food connoisseurs to join a celebration of new beginnings as we welcome 2022. Begin the New Year brunch with finely crafted canapés and aperitifs at Kayuputi Champagne Bar, served between 11am and 12pm prior to a dazzling sophisticated journey through Kayuputi’s celebrated brunch until 3pm. This brunch is priced at Rp1,450,000 nett per person.